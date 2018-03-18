France's Total wins major oil concessions in Abu Dhabi

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The 2018 Grammy World Music award winner
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/18 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/18 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/18 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/18 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/18 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/18 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/18 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/18 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/18 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/18 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/18 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/16 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/18 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/16 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/18 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/18 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/18 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/16 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/18 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/18 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/18 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The 2018 Grammy World Music award winner
  • media
    International report
    DRC conflict sees thousands of refugees flee to Uganda
  • media
    World music matters
    Folk duo Ÿuma bring love and poetry to Tunisia's young generation
  • media
    International report
    Fusing traditional with conventional medicine in the Gambia
  • media
    Culture in France
    The Prisoner, Peter Brook's meditation on prison punishment
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Economy
Oil UAE France Total Energy

France's Total wins major oil concessions in Abu Dhabi

By
media The Louvre Abu Dhabi, where the deal was signed REUTERS/Satish Kumar

French oil giant Total on Sunday signed a deal with Abu Dhabi's National Oil Corporation (ADNOC) for stakes in two offshore oil concessions worth a total of 1.2 billion euros.

Total now holds a fifth of the Umm Shaif and Nasr concession and five percent of the Lower Zakum concession, together worth some 5.3 billion dirhams (1.2 billion euros), ADNOC said in a press release.

The concessions are effective from 9 March for 40 years, the statement said.

The signing took place at the Louvre Abu Dhabi, which President Emmanuel Macron inaugurated last November.

Abu Dhabi, which is home to most of the Unitd Arab Emirates' vast oil reserves, is currently awarding new oil concessions, as previous agreements have either expired or will run out this month.

It has already granted concessions to ExxonMobil, BP, Shell, Japan's INPEX, China's CNPC, Spanish Cepsa and a state-owned Indian consortium led by ONGC Videsh.

The new concessions have been offered at nearly half the duration of the old concessions, with ADNOC taking the majority stake in the projects.

Ten percent shares in both fields have yet to be attributed.

ADNOC aims to increase its oil production capacity from 3.2 million barrels per day to 3.5 million by the end of 2018.

In 2015 Total became the first foreign company to win a share in Abu Dhabi's new offer with a 10 percent concession in its onshore operations, which produce more than have of the UAE's oil.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.