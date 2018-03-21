Djokovic declares himself pain free

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Culture in France
The Calais Jungle brings culture to the French capital
The Good Chance Theatre in the north of Paris
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/21 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/21 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/21 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/21 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/21 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/21 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/21 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/21 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/21 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/21 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/18 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/21 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/18 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/21 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/21 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/21 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/18 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/21 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/18 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/21 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/18 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Culture in France
    The Calais Jungle brings culture to the French capital
  • media
    Africa: Stories in the 55
    Musician examines his integrity in Nigerian magical realism novel …
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Champions League gets down to the last eight
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The 2018 Grammy World Music award winner
  • media
    International report
    DRC conflict sees thousands of refugees flee to Uganda
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Tennis Novak Djokovic Miami

Djokovic declares himself pain free

By
media Novak Djokovic has won 12 Grand Slam titles. Reuters/Jayne Kamin-Oncea

Former world number one Novak Djokovic served up a boost for his legions of fans on Wednesday revealing that he is playing pain free for the first time in years. The 30-year-old Serb has been beset by injuries since retiring from the the quarter-finals of Wimbledon in July.

 

A return to action in January at the Australian Open with a modified serving action ended in the last 16 and there was an early exit at the Indian Wells Masters in March.

"I actually started playing pain-free in the last two days," said Djokovic on the eve of the Miami Masters where he has been champion six times.

"It's quite refreshing because everything else had pain involved. The last few days have been first in a long, long time that I could actually be focused on the game rather than have something in my mind and be worried about whether I am going to have pain or not."

Since triumphing at the French Open title in 2016 to become only the eighth man to have claimed all four Grand Slam tournaments, Djokovic has not won another major. In November 2016, he lost top spot in the rankings to Andy Murray and has endured a slump in form.

"I have learned a lot about myself," he said. "It's been a great, great blessing to go through this. I've been very successful in this sport over the course of the last six, seven years and I've been very grateful to go through that.

"But I obviously have had to face different circumstances, situations that I've never faced before. Ever since I started professional tennis my trajectory was always going in the right direction and that has changed.

"So I had to open up and figure out things, how to move forward and get inspired and be the best version I can be."

Djokovic, will start his quest for another trophy in Key Biscayne on Friday. "I am not yet at my best," he added. "Every day is a process for me and it's an opportunity to learn, to grow and get better after the two years of injury and trying to figure out ways how to play pain free.

"I have had to modify a lot of things in my game to accept it. I'm not playing with the pain which is the most important thing. All I can do now is to try to embrace the process every day."

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.