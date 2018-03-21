Djokovic declares himself pain free

Former world number one Novak Djokovic served up a boost for his legions of fans on Wednesday revealing that he is playing pain free for the first time in years. The 30-year-old Serb has been beset by injuries since retiring from the the quarter-finals of Wimbledon in July.

A return to action in January at the Australian Open with a modified serving action ended in the last 16 and there was an early exit at the Indian Wells Masters in March.

"I actually started playing pain-free in the last two days," said Djokovic on the eve of the Miami Masters where he has been champion six times.

"It's quite refreshing because everything else had pain involved. The last few days have been first in a long, long time that I could actually be focused on the game rather than have something in my mind and be worried about whether I am going to have pain or not."

Since triumphing at the French Open title in 2016 to become only the eighth man to have claimed all four Grand Slam tournaments, Djokovic has not won another major. In November 2016, he lost top spot in the rankings to Andy Murray and has endured a slump in form.

"I have learned a lot about myself," he said. "It's been a great, great blessing to go through this. I've been very successful in this sport over the course of the last six, seven years and I've been very grateful to go through that.

"But I obviously have had to face different circumstances, situations that I've never faced before. Ever since I started professional tennis my trajectory was always going in the right direction and that has changed.

"So I had to open up and figure out things, how to move forward and get inspired and be the best version I can be."

Djokovic, will start his quest for another trophy in Key Biscayne on Friday. "I am not yet at my best," he added. "Every day is a process for me and it's an opportunity to learn, to grow and get better after the two years of injury and trying to figure out ways how to play pain free.

"I have had to modify a lot of things in my game to accept it. I'm not playing with the pain which is the most important thing. All I can do now is to try to embrace the process every day."