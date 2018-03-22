RFI in 15 languages

 

Bale batters China to become Wales record goal scorer

By
media Gareth Bale became Wales's record goal scorer in his 69th match for his country. Reuters

Gareth Bale hit a hat-trick as Wales thrashed China 6-0 in the four team China Cup to give new boss Ryan Giggs a victory in his first game in charge. Bale scored his 29th goal for his country during the rout to become the highest scoring Welsh player of all time. He broke Ian Rush's feat of 28 which had stood since 1996.

 

Wales took the lead through Bale after just two minutes. He got his second midway through the first half after being set up by Sam Vokes who added Wales's third after 38 minutes.

On the stroke of half-time Bale turned provider when he threaded a pass into the path of Liverpool winger Harry Wilson who celebrated his 21st birthday by scoring his first international goal.

China responded to the 45 minute four goal mauling with several substitutions. But the changes failed to stop the rot. Vokes bagged his brace to make it 5-0 in the 58th minute when he stabbed in from close range.

Bale went one better four minutes later after latching on to a long ball forward and slotting home past the China goalkeeper Yan Junling.

When Bale made his senior international debut for Wales in May 2006 he became the youngest player to represent the nation. His first interntional goal came on his third appearance in October 2006 during a qualifying match against Slovakia for Euro 2008.

The 28-year-old surpassed Rush's record during his 69th appearance for Wales.

Czech Republic play Uruguay on Friday night and the winners will play Wales in the final next Monday.

After the match, China coach Marcelo Lippi said: "I don't want to talk about the attack and defence. I want to talk about the players attitude and performance.

"I will be 70 in a month's time. I'm still active in this role because of my passion for football. If the players I picked didn't show the same passion then that is my failure."

