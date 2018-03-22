Osaka crushes her idol Serena Williams in Miami

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Rapper and sorcerer-poet, Baloji, works his magic on new album
Baloji releases his fourth album 137 Avenue Kaniama 23 March 2018
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/22 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/22 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/22 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/22 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/22 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/22 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/22 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/22 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/22 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/22 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/18 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/22 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/18 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/22 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/22 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/22 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/18 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/22 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/18 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/22 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/18 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    World music matters
    Rapper and sorcerer-poet, Baloji, works his magic on new album
  • media
    International report
    What does the South think of Trump 14 months on?
  • media
    Culture in France
    The Calais Jungle brings culture to the French capital
  • media
    Africa: Stories in the 55
    Musician examines his integrity in Nigerian magical realism novel …
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Champions League gets down to the last eight
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Tennis Serena Williams Miami Japan

Osaka crushes her idol Serena Williams in Miami

By
media Naomi Osaka said she idolised Serena Williams when she was growing up. Reuters/Jayne Kamin-Oncea

Less than a week after thrashing the current world number one, Naomi Osaka annihilated a former queen of the scene. The 20-year-old from Japan destroyed Simona Halep 6-3 6-0 in the semi-final at the Indian Wells tournament. She went on to win the title by beating Daria Kasatkina.

On Wednesday night in Miami, Osaka dispatched Serena Williams 6-3 6-2. The difference between Halep and Williams is not only an 11 age gap but Williams is Osaka's childhood idol.

"Serena is the main reason why I started playing," she gushed. "I have seen her on TV so many times, so for me to be playing against her, I was trying to detach myself from the fact I was playing Serena and it was hard. It took me three games to adjust."

Once she did, she was soon displaying the confident hitting that had swept her to the title in the Californingn desert on 18 March.

She broke in the seventh game and held her own serve to lead 5-3. She took the Williams serve again to wrap up the set. The second set was one-way traffic and Williams's latest journey on her comeback from 13 months out to have her first child ended after 77 minutes.

The defeat was the first time Williams had lost her first match at an American hard court championship for 21 years. The pounding left her truculent enough to skip the post-match press conference.

The 36-year-old 23 time Grand Slam champion eventually released a statement.  "Every tournament is an opportunity for me to better understand the areas I need to improve to be my best," it said. "Naomi played a great match and I look forward to continuing my return by progressing every day."

Osaka, who will face fourth seed Elina Svitolina in the second round, added: "I wasn't paying attention to if she was struggling or not. I would have freaked myself out if I was looking too much at her. She did hit a lot of shots which almost made me fall over and I was like: 'Wow, that's a Serena shot.'

"I was new to the tour when she left so to shake her hand at the end was pretty cool. She said: 'Good job,' but I kind of blanked out.

"It's weird playing against someone who you've grown up watching. There's a respect thing but you also want to win really bad. I just wanted her to know who I am."

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.