England sets record run chase for New Zealand

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International media
Facebook data misuse scandal sparks calls for greater privacy
Whistleblower Christopher Wylie speaks at a protest opposite Parliament in London on March 29, 2018.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/02 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/02 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/02 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/02 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/02 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/02 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/02 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/02 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/02 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/02 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/01 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/02 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/01 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/02 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/02 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/02 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/01 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/02 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/01 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/02 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/01 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International media
    Facebook data misuse scandal sparks calls for greater privacy
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    Israeli band Orphaned Land spreads message of peace across Middle …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Cartesian logic
  • media
    International report
    Liberians look to the future without UNMIL peacekeeping mission
  • media
    World music matters
    Cote d'Ivoire's 'rebel' Dobet Gnahoré
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Latest news
  • Winnie Mandela, the ex-wife of South African anti-apartheid fighter and former president Nelson Mandela, died on Monday at the age of 81
Sports
Sport Cricket England New Zealand

England sets record run chase for New Zealand

By
media England batsman-wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow. Reuters/Ross Setford

England set New Zealand a daunting 382 for victory in the fourth day of the second Test in Christchurch on Monday, even though the hosts will start the final day with all 10 wickets intact.

The visitors hit out after lunch to declare on 352 for nine before Tom Latham and Jeet Raval edged the hosts to 42 without loss.

Bad light brought the day to an early end, and now New Zealand face their highest Test run chase ever, 340 short of a formidable 382-run target.

The hosts are hopeful for a rare series victory against England if they can hang on for a draw after winning the first match in the two-Test series.

“It would be huge,” said batting coach Craig McMillan of what would be the New Zealand’s first series win over England since 1999.

“Series wins have been few and far between for New Zealand Test sides and in terms of history it will be very special.”

England meanwhile see hope for ending a 12-match winless streak away from home.

“There’s definitely enough in the pitch for us to take the wickets,” England batsman-wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow said. “We’ve beaten the bat consistently.”

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.