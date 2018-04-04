World chemical weapons watchdog meets over UK attack

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on Africa
Tunisia must increase investment and push through reforms, says OECD
Carpet seller stands outside his shop in Djerba, one of Tunisia’s major tourist destinations, May 2014.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/04 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/04 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/04 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/04 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/04 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/04 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/04 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/04 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/04 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/04 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/01 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/04 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/01 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/04 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/04 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/04 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/01 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/04 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/01 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/04 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/01 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Tunisia must increase investment and push through reforms, says …
  • media
    International media
    Facebook data misuse scandal sparks calls for greater privacy
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    Israeli band Orphaned Land spreads message of peace across Middle …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Cartesian logic
  • media
    International report
    Liberians look to the future without UNMIL peacekeeping mission
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Europe
Russia Chemical weapons Britain

World chemical weapons watchdog meets over UK attack

By
media The headquarters of the OPCW in The Hague wikipedia

The world's chemical weapons watchdog met on Wednesday, at Russia's request, to discuss Britain's allegations that Moscow was behind the poisoning of ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, in the English city of Salisbury last month.

The Organisation for the Prevention of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) met a day after the boss of Britain's Porton Down defence laboratory said analysts had not identified the source of the agent but had established it was military-grade Novichok.

“We have not identified the precise source, but we have provided the scientific info to government, who have then used a number of other sources to piece together the conclusions you have come to," Gary Aitkenhead told Sky News TV.

It was seen as a vindication of the Russian position that Russia is not involved, that Russia has nothing to do with it
Russia/UK chemical controversy 04/04/2018 - by Jan van der Made Listen

“It is our job to provide the scientific evidence of what this particular nerve agent is, we identified that it is from this particular family and that it is a military grade, but it is not our job to say where it was manufactured," he added.

But pro-Kremlin media hailed the announcement as an admission that the chemical agent could not be traced back to Russia.

“Porton Down scientists CANNOT confirm nerve agent used on Skripals was made in Russia,” Russia Today trumpeted, while Sputnik declared “Porton Down lab unable to prove Novichok used to poison Skripal was from Russia.”

“It was seen as a vindication of the Russian position that Russia is not involved, that Russia has nothing to do with it, that Britain should apologise," says Pavel Felgenhauer, a Moscow-based political analyst. "Which, of course, it won’t and so this continues to be a part of the propaganda war.”

Harsh words in Moscow

At the Moscow Conference on International Security, although the main focus was on Syria, there were harsh words for the West.

“[Sergei] Narishkin, Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Services and generals from the General Staff, have spoken about 'Western aggression'," Felgenhauer says.

They claim that the Nato military alliance is preparing for war with Russia and that Moscow is obliged to respond and warn that the situation in Europe is deteriorating rapidly.

The OPCW meeting in The Hague was held behind closed doors at the request of Russia's OPCW ambassador, Alexander Shulgin to discuss “allegations of non-compliance of the [chemical arms] convention [ ... ] with regard to the incident in Salisbury,” as he put it in a letter published on 29 March.

On 4 April the European Union put a letter on the OPCW website condemning what it called “the offensive use of [ ... ] military-grade nerve agent” and calling on Russia to “address the questions raised by the UK”.

It demanded “full and complete disclosure of its Novichok programme to the OCPW”.

The OPCW itself has not issued any statement and is unlikely to blame anyone, according to Jean-Paul Zanders, a consultant on chemical weapons and founder of The Trench, a website that monitors the use of chemical weapons.

“The politicians have created certain expectations which do not conform to reality, so this is a problem we have there," he comments.

"That this person in the laboratory made that type of comment doesn’t in the least surprise me. It is just like the same thing, the OPCW in The Hague will never attribute responsibility, they will give analytical data but they are not going to attribute responsibilities."

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.