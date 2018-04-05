RFI in 15 languages

 

World music matters
Nakhane: the South African songbird soaring high
You Will Not Die, Nakhane's second solo album
 
Sport Cricket Australia South Africa

Australia's Warner accepts year long ban from cricket

By
media Former Australia vice-captain David Warner broke down in tears as he apologised for his role in the ball-tampering plot during the third Test against South Africa. Reuters/Ben Rushton

Former Australia cricket vice-captain David Warner on Thursday said he will not challenge his 12-month ban for ball-tampering.

 

His decision comes a day after after former skipper Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft also accepted the sanctions imposed on them by Cricket Australia which administers the sport in the country.

Warner and Smith were suspended from international and domestic cricket for a year. Bancroft was exiled for nine months over the incident during the third Test in South Africa on 24 March.

The cheating troika had until Thursday to tell Cricket Australia if they accepted their punishments or wanted to appeal against the punishments.

"I have let Cricket Australia know that I fully accept the sanctions imposed on me," Warner said on Twitter. "I am truly sorry for my actions and will now do everything I can to be a better person, teammate and role model."

James Sutherland, chief executive of Cricket Australia, said the bans were significant penalties that had not been imposed lightly.

"The events of Cape Town have severely affected the game," he said. "We know the players will return to playing the game they love, and in doing so, we hope they rebuild their careers and regain the trust of fans."

Like Smith and Bancroft, Warner held a tearful press conference on his return to Australia last week to accept responsibility for his part in the scandal that also led to the resignation of coach Darren Lehmann.

Warner, 31, admitted he may never play for Australia again after being identified as the mastermind of the plan to use sandpaper to scratch the surface of the ball.

Smith was charged with knowledge of the plot. But Warner was charged with developing it and instructing Bancroft to carry it out.

Since the scandal erupted, Warner and Smith have both lost a lucrative Indian Premier League contract and been dumped by sponsors.

The Australian Cricketers' Association on Tuesday called for the bans to be reduced. It says the punishment is disproportionate to previous ball-tampering cases.

