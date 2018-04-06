Paris mayor demands more migrant shelters

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Sports Insight
Cheating stains Australia's losses in South Africa
Steve Smith wept when he spoke about his role in the ball-tampering plot during the third Test against South Africa.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/06 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/06 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/06 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/06 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/06 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/06 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/06 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/06 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/06 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/06 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/01 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/06 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/01 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/06 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/06 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/06 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/01 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/06 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/01 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/06 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/01 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Cheating stains Australia's losses in South Africa
  • media
    World music matters
    Nakhane: the South African songbird soaring high
  • media
    Culture in France
    France May 68: the art of revolution
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Tunisia must increase investment and push through reforms, says …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    French survivalists focus less on guns, more on self-suffiiency, …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Paris France Migration Anne Hidalgo

Paris mayor demands more migrant shelters

By
media The migrants' campa at the Canal Saint-Martin in Paris . Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo has called on the French government to urgently provide shelter for more than 2,000 migrants sleeping in makeshfit camps in the city. The call comes as the government is pushing a controversial immigration bill through parliament.

More than 2,000 migrants have set up camp in Paris at two sites - about 800, mainly Afghans, along the Canal Saint-Martin in the north-east of the city and about 1,500, mostly Eritreans and Sudanese, under an overpass on the Canal Saint-Denis, further north.

And warmer weather means that more may arrive, notably from Calais, where a heavy police presence has been deployed to prevent the return of the "Jungle" camp of migrants hoping to cross the Channel to Britain.

"If nothing is done, in two weeks there will be 3,000," Hidalgo told the AFP news agency.

She has had no response to her requests to central government to find shelter, she said.

Camps cleared last year

The greater Paris region has accommodation for 750 migrants, many of whom have applied for refugee status but will be deported if their applications fail.

Last August police removed 2,500 people from camps in an area near to the present camps.

On Wednesday UN human rights experts deplored an "inhumane situation" in Calais and elsewhere in northern France, urging the government to provide water and emergency shelters.

"We are concerned about increasingly regressive migration policies and the inhumane and substandard conditions suffered by migrants," UN special rapporteur on migrant rights Felipe Gonzalez Morales said in a statement from Geneva.

Controversial immigration bill

President Emmanuel Macron's government is proposing an immigration bill that criminalises unauthorised border crossings and draws a sharp distinction between "economic migrants", who will be deported more quickly, and those the government accepts as refugees, who will have faster access to asylum.

Some NGOs and activists believe it will mean thousands of deportations and the plan has even been criticised by MPs from the ruling parties.

The government has already dropped a proposal to deport failed asylum-seekers to third countries deemed safe.

"We're lying to the French by saying this is a temporary crisis that we'll fix with an immigration law," Hidalgo said. "Let's be practical: Find shelter for the people sleeping in the camps and then we can look at their situations."

France received a record 100,000 asylum applications last year and offered refugee status to around 30,000 people, official figures show. Forced expulsions numbered 14,900.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.