Macron party still divided as immigration law passes committee stage

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
A listener explains the illogical Cartesian logic
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/07 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/07 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/07 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/07 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/07 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/07 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/07 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/07 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/07 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/07 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/07 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/06 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/07 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/06 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/07 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/07 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/07 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/06 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/07 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/07 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/07 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    A listener explains the illogical Cartesian logic
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Cheating stains Australia's losses in South Africa
  • media
    World music matters
    Nakhane: the South African songbird soaring high
  • media
    Culture in France
    France May 68: the art of revolution
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Tunisia must increase investment and push through reforms, says …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France Migration Asylum-seekers Emmanuel Macron

Macron party still divided as immigration law passes committee stage

By
media Cédric Herrou outside the court in Aix-en-Provence where he stood trial for helping Eritreans enter France AFP

The French government's controversial new immigration bill was passed in committee on Friday night after 28 hours of debate. Some 850 amendments were discussed, some of them tabled by members of the ruling Republic on the Move (REM) party who judged some of the proposals too tough.

The bill has been the first cause of serious dissent in the ranks of President Emmanuel Macron's party.

Interior Minister Gérard Collomb, who attended almost all the discussions, hailed the committee's attempts to "satisfy the need for efficiency and the desire for humanity" on a "difficult text that brings into play a certain number of values".

But two REM MPs, Matthieu Orphelin and Stella Dupont, said they would be tabling "indispensable" amendements during the parliamentary debate.

Right to work

Much of the discussion so far has centred on a proposal to allow asylum seekers to work after six months, instead of nine as the law states at present.

Collomb said the government was in favour in principle but "asylum seekers should not be able to profit from an easier procedure than people who have come to France to work legally".

Although the measure is already in effect in Germany, right-wing MPs are vehemently opposed to it, arguing that it would lead to failed asylum seekers being granted the right to stay in the country.

Former Socialist prime minister Manuel Valls, who supports the Macron government, warned that it could lead to problems for employers who have taken on workers whose applications eventually fail.

Campaigners prosecuted

Another sensitive question is the "crime of solidarity", which has seen court action against campaigners who help migrants enter France out of personal conviction.

The REM vice-chair of the committee, Lois Naïma Moutchou, drew up an amendment to end legal action against people who have helped migrants "without seeking financial gain and without direct or indirect material reward" but agreed to redraft it for the submission to the plenary session.

Collomb expressed the wish to distinguish between "occasional" helpers and "an extremely dangerous category of totally irresponsible people ... who are calling for the abolition of borders".

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.