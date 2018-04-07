Trains cancelled Sunday, French rail strike may drag on into summer

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
A listener explains the illogical Cartesian logic
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/07 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/07 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/07 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/07 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/07 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/07 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/07 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/07 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/07 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/07 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/07 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/06 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/07 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/06 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/07 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/07 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/07 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/06 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/07 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/07 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/07 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    A listener explains the illogical Cartesian logic
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Cheating stains Australia's losses in South Africa
  • media
    World music matters
    Nakhane: the South African songbird soaring high
  • media
    Culture in France
    France May 68: the art of revolution
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Tunisia must increase investment and push through reforms, says …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Economy
Strike France rail Labour

Trains cancelled Sunday, French rail strike may drag on into summer

By
media Rail workers at Nice vote to continue the strike last week REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

France's rail company, the SNCF, warned of widespread cancellations on Sunday, the third day of rolling strikes against President Emmanuel Macron's plans for the network. After meeting the transport minister, unions warned the strike could drag on into the summer.

With about 35 percent of train drivers, signal operators and inspectors having declaring they will be on strike, the SNCF said that only one in five TGV high-speed and intercity trains would run and one in three Paris regional services on Sunday.

The hardest-hit regions will be Burgundy, Provence, Normandy and the central Limousin.

On international lines such as Eurostar and Thalys, three out of four trains will run.

Officials said they would issue predictions for Monday on Sunday evening.

Although the number of strikers was down, they warned that this was not necessarily a sign that the strike was flagging since it was on a weekend.

Rail workers are taking strike action for two out of every five days and the following strike will be on Friday 13 and Saturday 14 April.

Bill goes to parliament

The rail workers' strike could last into June and beyond, union leader Laurent Brun declared on Friday after talks with transport Minister Elisabeth Borne broke up.

"There was no negotiation," the CGT rail sector chief said.

Other union bosses were also furious at what they claimed was a lack of dialogue in talks on Thursday and Friday, accusing the government of failing to explain what it dislikes about workers' current employment status, which it plans to scrap for new recruits once its bill is passed.

Parliament will start debating the rail reform bill on Monday with 200 amendments tabled and should vote on it on 17 April.

Left-wingers have vowed to take up the rail workers' cause and fight against what they see as a threat of privatisation, although the government says it has no such plan.

The right-wing opposition supports the reform in principal but have pledged to defend branch lines from the threat of closure.

Air France was also hit by strike action on Saturday, cancelling 30 percent of its flights.

There will be more strikes at the airline on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.