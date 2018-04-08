French Socialists hope for comeback at national conference

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
A listener explains the illogical Cartesian logic
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/08 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/08 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/08 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/08 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/08 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/08 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/08 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/08 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/08 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/08 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/08 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/06 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/08 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/06 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/08 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/08 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/08 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/06 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/08 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/08 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/08 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    A listener explains the illogical Cartesian logic
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Cheating stains Australia's losses in South Africa
  • media
    World music matters
    Nakhane: the South African songbird soaring high
  • media
    Culture in France
    France May 68: the art of revolution
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Tunisia must increase investment and push through reforms, says …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France Socialist Party Elections Emmanuel Macron

French Socialists hope for comeback at national conference

By
media Olivier Faure at the party conference in Aubervilliers, just ouside Paris Thomas Samson / AFP

The new leader of France's Socialist Party promised an "opposition as resolute as it is responsible" to President Emmanuel Macron at its national conference this weekend. But, after five years in power, the party faces an identity crisis, having lost voters and members to its right and to its left.

Olivier Faure, who formally took office at the conference after winning a vote of members, laid into Macron's government in a one-and-a-half-hour speech and declared his support for rail workers and students fighting its policies.

But he has rejected alliances with parties to the Socialists' left and, promising to "invent a new software" for the party, held out the hope that the party can rise again after last year's electoral setbacks.

To this end he intends to launch an online platform to garner new ideas from members and supporters.

Their number is substantially reduced, however.

The Socialist vote declined drastically in last year's elections and it lost 224 seats in parliament.

Since then, presidential candidate Benoît Hamon has quit the party to set up his own movement, taking a substantial part of the Socialists' youth wing with him.

A number of former ministers and MPs have left to join Macron's Republic on the Move, some of them rewarded with cabinet posts.

And many voters have defected to Jean-Luc Mélenchon's hard-left France Unbowed, whose MPs have had a higher profile in opposing Macron than the Socialists.

The party also faces financial problems due to the loss of income from state subsidies caused by the collapse in its vote means and had to sell its Paris headquarters.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.