French student movement growing on anniversary of May 1968

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Africa: Stories in the 55
Does trauma define the person? Aminatta Forna's latest novel, Happiness, …
Aminatta Forna, author of
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/10 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/10 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/10 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/10 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/10 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/10 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/10 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/10 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/10 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/10 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/08 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/10 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/08 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/10 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/10 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/10 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/08 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/10 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/08 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/10 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/08 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Africa: Stories in the 55
    Does trauma define the person? Aminatta Forna's latest novel, …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    A listener explains the illogical Cartesian logic
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Cheating stains Australia's losses in South Africa
  • media
    World music matters
    Nakhane: the South African songbird soaring high
  • media
    Culture in France
    France May 68: the art of revolution
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France Students Protests University

French student movement growing on anniversary of May 1968

By
media The Paris University campus Tolbiac has been blocked by a student protest movement for three weeks. AFP/Christophe Simon

As French rail workers strike against President Emmanuel Macron’s liberal reforms, a protest movement of university students is also gaining in visibility. Organisers are seeking to align the different movements in the model of mass protests that redefined French society fifty years ago.

On Monday evening, several hundred students were milling about in the foyer of the Paris University campus known as Tolbiac, which takes its name from its street on the city’s Left Bank.

“We are not letting the normal classes and courses take place in the faculty, and at the same time, we’re living, sleeping, eating and organising ourselves here,” says Noa, a 19-year-old history student who has been part of the occupation since it began three weeks ago.

“Sometimes there are students who come to say that they want us to leave the faculty to be able to have normal classes, but in general, that’s not the case.”

Tolbiac is one of about fifteen campus occupations around the country that began in protest of the government’s plans to reform entry requirements to universities.

Protesters fear plans to introduce more selective admissions will harm access to higher education, but they also say the reasons for the occupations have expanded in recent weeks.

“When the rail workers started fighting against Macron, we decided to also occupy the centre in solidarity with them,” says Yanis, 20, who studies at the nearby Sorbonne campus.

“We received some rail workers here in the university, but we also go to their demonstrations,” he continues. “We have a common history in the fact that Macron wants to destroy everything that our parents and grandparents won by struggling in the streets.”

France has a vivid memory of May 1968, when discontent among students and the working class converged in mass protests that all but shut down the country for several weeks, and public officials have been handling the current occupations with care.

Police have broken up only a few occupations, a Paris court rejected a right-wing student union’s legal challenge to the Tolbiac occupation, and university administrators have shown prudence in their public statements.

Even isolated scuffles on 22 March at Montpellier and 6 April at Tolbiac, in which groups of masked far-right protesters sought to expel the protesters, appear only to have emboldened the movement, and the left-wing National Student Coordination on Monday called for occupations on as many campuses as possible.

“We want to remake the past, to succeed what failed before,” Yanis says when asked to compare what is happening to May 1968. “Students and old workers talk about what happened fifty years ago, and the same things are happening today.”

Macron’s administration has sought to reassure students, not all of whom support the occupations, that they will be able to complete the academic year.

“2018 will not be a lost year,” Higher Education Minister Frédérique Vidal told French media on Monday. “Even in 68, exams took place.”

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.