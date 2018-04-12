Ronaldo muscles Madrid past Juventus in Champions League

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Culture in France
Bettina Rheims’ portraits jive with sculpted African beauties at Quai …
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/12 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/12 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/12 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/12 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/12 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/12 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/12 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/12 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/12 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/12 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/08 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/11 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/08 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/11 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/11 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/11 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/08 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/11 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/08 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/11 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/08 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Culture in France
    Bettina Rheims’ portraits jive with sculpted African beauties …
  • media
    Africa: Stories in the 55
    Does trauma define the person? Aminatta Forna's latest novel, …
  • media
    Spotlight on Asia
    South Korea's ex-President Park's fall from Blue House to jail
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    A listener explains the illogical Cartesian logic
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Cheating stains Australia's losses in South Africa
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Football Madrid Turin Champions League

Ronaldo muscles Madrid past Juventus in Champions League

By
media Cristiano Ronaldo scored in his 11th consecutive Champions League match to give Real Madrid a dramatic victory over Juventus. Reuters/Susana Vera

Cristiano Ronaldo held his nerve to power home a stoppage time penalty on Wednesday night to send Real Madrid into the last four of the Uefa Champions League. The Portugal international fired high into the rop right hand corner past Juventus's substitute goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny to give Madrid a 4-3 lead on aggregate.

It was Ronaldo's 11th consecutive goal in the Champions League and a dramatic finale to a pulsating game at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Madrid started the match in a seemingly impregnable position having won the first leg 3-0 in Turin.

But a brace in the first-half from Mario Mandzukic reduced the deficit to 3-2. Blaise Matuidi's goal midway through the second-half levelled the tie on aggregate.

But in the seventh minute of stoppage time, referee Michael Oliver judged Mehdi Benatia's challenge on Lucas Vazquez to be a foul and pointed to the spot.

The Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon was sent off for arguing with Oliver over the decision. Striker Gonzalo Higuain was sacrificed to make way for Szczesny.

"This referee has no heart, he has a garbage bag instead of a heart," Bufffon told Italian channel Mediaset Premium. "If you do not have personality and courage, you should go to the stands to watch the match with your wife and a Sprite."

"I do not understand why they protest against the penalty," Ronaldo told beIN Sports. "If he did not commit the foul, Lucas would have scored. During the game, Benatia and the rest of them had already been kicking us from behind. But we are happy and we are in the semi-finals."

Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane was more sympathetic towards the veteran keeper who has featured in 125 Champions League matches.

"He did not deserve to be sent off," Zidane said. "But we cannot change it. It will not take away from everything he has done, even if it's a shame to end his Champions League career this way."

"It leaves a bitter taste," Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri added: "Because we have not had the chance to take the game to extra-time. In view of the two legs both teams would have deserved to move on to the next phase."

Madrid, who have won the trophy two years on the trot, join Bayern Munich, who knocked out Sevilla, Liverpool and Roma in Friday's semi-final draw.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.