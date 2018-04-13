Champions League: Madrid v Bayern and Liverpool face Roma

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Culture in France
Bettina Rheims’ portraits jive with sculpted African beauties at Quai …
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/13 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/13 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/13 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/13 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/13 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/13 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/13 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/13 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/13 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/13 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/08 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/13 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/08 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/13 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/13 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/13 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/08 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/13 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/08 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/13 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/08 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Culture in France
    Bettina Rheims’ portraits jive with sculpted African beauties …
  • media
    Africa: Stories in the 55
    Does trauma define the person? Aminatta Forna's latest novel, …
  • media
    Spotlight on Asia
    South Korea's ex-President Park's fall from Blue House to jail
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    A listener explains the illogical Cartesian logic
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Cheating stains Australia's losses in South Africa
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Football Champions League Liverpool Madrid

Champions League: Madrid v Bayern and Liverpool face Roma

By
media Jupp Heynckes came out of retirement and has led Bayern Munich to the Bundesliga title as well as the semi-finals of the German Cup and the Uefa Champions League. Reuters/Michaela Rehle

Defending champions Real Madrid will face Bayern Munich in the semi-finals of the Uefa Champions League following the draw in the Swiss city of Nyon on Friday. Liverpool will play Roma, surprise victors over Barcelona.

Real, who have won the trophy for two consecutive years, will go to Bayern's Allianz Arena for the first leg while Liverpool will host Roma at Anfield in their first match.

Shortly after the German champions announced Niko Kovac as the new coach for next season, Hasan Salihamidzic, Bayern's sporting director, said: "Real Madrid are a formidable adversary. We went out to them last year in the tournament and we hope to do better this year.

"We will have great respect for them but we will not fear them."

Heynckes brought out of retirement

The tie could be Jupp Heynckes final involvement in the competition.

The 72-year-old German came out of retirement last October to take over at Bayern who were then second in the Bundesliga and struggling in the group stages of the Champions League following a 3-0 defeat at Paris Saint-Germain.

With the previous coach Carlo Ancelotti dispatched from Bavaria, Heynckes reasserted his brand of iron-fist management on the big names in the Bayern dressing room. The results have been as spectacular as they were pitiful under Ancelotti.

The Bundesliga title was secured on 6 April with five games to spare and Bayern take on Bayer Leverkusen in the semi-final of the German Cup on 17 April. Heynckes, who retired in 2013, following an unprecedented treble of Bundesliga, German Cup and Champions League, could head for the hills again with a similar array of titles.

Madrid reached the semi-finals on Wednesday by fighting off Juventus. The Italians - trailing 3-0 from the first leg - led 3-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu. But with extra time beckoning, Cristiano Ronaldo scored a penalty in stoppage time to give Madrid a 4-3 win on aggregate.

Salah to play against Roma

The Liverpool-Roma tie pits Mohamed Salah, who has scored 39 goals in all competitions this season, against his former club.

"Looking forward to seeing you again," Roma tweeted to the Egyptian striker.

Roma produced one of the most remarkable comebacks in Champions League history to eliminate Barcelona.

Trailing from a 4-1 first leg mauling at the Camp Nou, Roma won the second leg 3-0 to advance on the away goals rule to the semi-finals of the competition for the first time since it changed format from the European Cup in 1997.

Liverpool dismantled the runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City 5-1 on aggregate to book their passage to the last four for the first time since 2008.

The first legs will take place on 24 and 25 April and the return legs will be played on 1-2 May, with the final in Kiev on 26 May.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.