Champions League: Madrid v Bayern and Liverpool face Roma

Defending champions Real Madrid will face Bayern Munich in the semi-finals of the Uefa Champions League following the draw in the Swiss city of Nyon on Friday. Liverpool will play Roma, surprise victors over Barcelona.

Real, who have won the trophy for two consecutive years, will go to Bayern's Allianz Arena for the first leg while Liverpool will host Roma at Anfield in their first match.

Shortly after the German champions announced Niko Kovac as the new coach for next season, Hasan Salihamidzic, Bayern's sporting director, said: "Real Madrid are a formidable adversary. We went out to them last year in the tournament and we hope to do better this year.

"We will have great respect for them but we will not fear them."

Heynckes brought out of retirement

The tie could be Jupp Heynckes final involvement in the competition.

The 72-year-old German came out of retirement last October to take over at Bayern who were then second in the Bundesliga and struggling in the group stages of the Champions League following a 3-0 defeat at Paris Saint-Germain.

With the previous coach Carlo Ancelotti dispatched from Bavaria, Heynckes reasserted his brand of iron-fist management on the big names in the Bayern dressing room. The results have been as spectacular as they were pitiful under Ancelotti.

The Bundesliga title was secured on 6 April with five games to spare and Bayern take on Bayer Leverkusen in the semi-final of the German Cup on 17 April. Heynckes, who retired in 2013, following an unprecedented treble of Bundesliga, German Cup and Champions League, could head for the hills again with a similar array of titles.

Madrid reached the semi-finals on Wednesday by fighting off Juventus. The Italians - trailing 3-0 from the first leg - led 3-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu. But with extra time beckoning, Cristiano Ronaldo scored a penalty in stoppage time to give Madrid a 4-3 win on aggregate.

Salah to play against Roma

The Liverpool-Roma tie pits Mohamed Salah, who has scored 39 goals in all competitions this season, against his former club.

"Looking forward to seeing you again," Roma tweeted to the Egyptian striker.

Roma produced one of the most remarkable comebacks in Champions League history to eliminate Barcelona.

Trailing from a 4-1 first leg mauling at the Camp Nou, Roma won the second leg 3-0 to advance on the away goals rule to the semi-finals of the competition for the first time since it changed format from the European Cup in 1997.

Liverpool dismantled the runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City 5-1 on aggregate to book their passage to the last four for the first time since 2008.

The first legs will take place on 24 and 25 April and the return legs will be played on 1-2 May, with the final in Kiev on 26 May.