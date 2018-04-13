RFI in 15 languages

 

Culture in France
Bettina Rheims' portraits jive with sculpted African beauties at Quai …
 
France
Strike France Tourism Eiffel Tower Labour

Eiffel Tower closed by strike

By
media A couple kisses at the Trocadero Esplanade, with the Eiffel Tower in the background, on Valentine's Day 2018 ALAIN JOCARD / AFP

Paris's Eiffel Tower was closed to visitors on Friday because of a strike by security personnel.

The monument's managers announced it was closed on Friday because guards employed by Byblos, the sub-contractor responsible for security.

The gardens in which it is situated remain open.

Almost all the security staff, about 50 of whom are working at any given time, have backed the strike call, according to the CGT trade union, because of the suspension and possible firing of three employees who protested against changes in shift patterns that reduced salaries.

Discussions with employees' representatives are taking place, Byblos said.

More than six million people visited the Eiffel Tower in 2017.

 

