Dozens injured in French police operation to clear airport protest

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Culture in France
Bettina Rheims’ portraits jive with sculpted African beauties at Quai …
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/13 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/13 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/13 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/13 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/13 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/13 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/13 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/13 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/13 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/13 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/08 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/13 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/08 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/13 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/13 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/13 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/08 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/13 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/08 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/13 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/08 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Culture in France
    Bettina Rheims’ portraits jive with sculpted African beauties …
  • media
    Africa: Stories in the 55
    Does trauma define the person? Aminatta Forna's latest novel, …
  • media
    Spotlight on Asia
    South Korea's ex-President Park's fall from Blue House to jail
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    A listener explains the illogical Cartesian logic
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Cheating stains Australia's losses in South Africa
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Environment
France Airport Notre-Dame-des-Landes Protests Police

Dozens injured in French police operation to clear airport protest

By
media Police at the Notre-Dame-des-Landes site on Friday REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Clashes continued on Friday at the site of an abandoned airport project in France, despite gendarmes' claims that they had finished an operation to clear the area. Dozens of police and activists injured have been injured in clashes at Notre Dame des Landes, near the western city of Nantes, this week.

There were clashes between police and protesters on Friday, with teargas being fired, barricades being erected and at least four people arrested.

Ten gendarmes were injured in an ambush on Thursday, according to police.

One was reportedly hit by acid and two by stones or Molotov cocktails.

The protesters deny the ambush claim.

Macron government scraps airport plan

Environmental protesters and farmers have occupied the Notre Dame des Landes site since the previous government revived a longstanding plan to build an airport there.

Since then there have been numerous demonstrations and clashes with police in the area.After commissioning a report on the airport project last year, the government announced it would be scrapped in January.

But Prime Minister Edouard Philippe swore that the occupation would be ended, calling it a "lawless zone", and 2,500 gendarmes and bailiffs moved in this week to clear the area.

On Thursday they declared their mission accomplished but said they would remain in the area to ensure that roads were open to motorists.

Police, protesters injured

The police, who claim "extremely violent, ultraleft" outsiders flocked to the site during the week, say that dozens of officers have been injured since Monday, while medical teams say 110-120 protesters have been injured.

A number of collectively run farms have been destroyed, the Mediapart website reports.

An investigation is taking place at one farm after a rocket was fired at a police helicopter three days ago.

In a television interview on Thursday, President Emmanuel Macron said that "everything that can be evacuated has been evacuated", announcing an effective truce to "allow the legal farming projects to go ahead".

The representative of central government in the area, Nicole Klein, on Friday called on campaigners who want to stay to register a plan to farm there within the next 10 days, explaining that she had ordered a simplified version of the necessary paperwork to be made available.

Klein said she hoped to meet a delegation of protesters "as soon as possible".

A court in Nantes on Friday threw out an appeal by Cédric Dussant, who worked on one of the farms, against his expulsion.

A demonstration is planned at the site on Sunday.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.