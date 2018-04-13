Three-quarters of French may quit Facebook

One in four French people is thinking of closing their Facebook account, according to an opinion poll carrid our after the Cambridge Analytica scandal revealed the company had exploited the personal data of nearly three million European Union citizens.

A quarter of those asked were considering kicking the Facebook habit, a poll by Ifop published Friday found.

Two-thirds do not trust the social media giant, it found, 65 percent fear that their personal data will be abused and 38 percent fear some form of online fraud through it.Some 63 percent of the French population have a Facebook account.

They are among about 87 million users worldwide, according to the company's estimate.

The poll found that 73 percent had heard of the Cambridge Analytica case but that 34 percent admitted they did not know exactly what it was about.

It also found that a third of respondents were considering quitting Twitter account, 22 percent Snapchat and 19 percent Instagram.

Seventy-four percent said they do not trust Twitter and Snapchat and 72 percent Instagram.Only 22 percent of the French population use Twitter, 21 percent Instagram and 18 percent Snapchat.