French bikers protest at lower speed limit

To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser.
To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings.
For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Motorcyclists swamp a road in Toulouse on Saturday
AFP
Several thousand motorcyclists and other motorists demonstrated across France against the lowering of the speed limits on minor roads to 80kmph. A pedestrian was slightly injured trying to cross the road during one of the motorised protests.
Bikers and car-drivers staged go-slow operations on roads in about a dozen towns and cities across France on Saturday afternoon against the tighter speed limit, which the government says will save lives and reduce pollution.
They argue that it will not improve road safety and will cost money to implement.
Protesters swamped roads in the southern cities of Montpellier, Toulouse and Grenoble, in Brittany and in the central cities of Lyon and Orleans.
In Clermont-Ferrand, where about 1,500 people rallied, a pedestrian was injured while trying to cross the road, according to police.