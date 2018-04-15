French police, protesters clash at former airport site

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Naba Barsho!
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/15 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/15 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/15 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/15 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/15 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/15 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/15 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/15 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/14 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/15 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/15 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/13 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/15 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/13 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/15 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/15 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/15 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/13 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/15 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/15 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/15 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Naba Barsho!
  • media
    World music matters
    Aehem Ahmad: the Pianist of Yarmouk finds keys to friendship
  • media
    Culture in France
    Bettina Rheims’ portraits jive with sculpted African beauties …
  • media
    Africa: Stories in the 55
    Does trauma define the person? Aminatta Forna's latest novel, …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Franco-German venture takes steps to reach carbon negativity …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France Airport Protests Police Trade union Marseille Jean-Luc Mélenchon

French police, protesters clash at former airport site

By
media French gendarmes apprehend a protester during clashes in the zoned ZAD (Deferred Development Zone) in Notre-Dame-des-Landes on Sunday REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Protesters clashed with police on Sunday ahead of a demonstration in support of squatters on the site a planned airport, scrapped by the government earlier this year, in western France. There was also violence at a demonstration in Montpellier on Saturday, while a mass march in Marseille passed off peacefully.

Police fired teargas at a group of about 300 people on the site at Notre Dame des Landes, near Nantes, at about 11.00am on Sunday.

"A group of violent opponents", according to a gendarmes' statement, had pelted them with stones, bottles, rockets and Molotov cocktails after being prevented from trying to reconstruct shelters that had been destroyed by a clearance operation during the week.

Two people were arrested in the morning, according to police.

Several thousand people rallied at the site in the afternoon for a peaceful demonstration of support for the campaigners who occupied the site for several years.

After a four-day operation to clear the area and open roads to traffic, the government on Friday invited squatters to submit plans to farm at the site for official approval, a move that right-wing MP Eric Ciotti on Sunday denounced as a "retreat in the face of violence".

Arrests in Montpellier

There was violence after a demonstration in support of the airport protesters in Nantes on Saturday, with shop windows and steet furniture smashed.

And 43 people were in detention in Montpellier, where the university has been occupied in protest at education reform plans since mid-February, on Sunday after clashes with police during a demonstration that sought to bring together opponents to the government's social policy.

The 51 arrests that took place on Saturday were an "obstruction of the right to demonstrate", according to the local branch of the Human Rights League.

The people detained, two of whom were from the organisation's legal team, were arrested two hours after the clashes and two kilometres away from the scene, the league's local president Sophie Mazas told the AFP news agency.

Left unity in Marseille

No clashes were reported at a larger demonstration - 6,000 according to the police, 58,000 according to the organisers - in Marseille on Saturday.

Hard-left leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon called for the "partition" between unions and political activists fighting President Emmanuel Macron's social policies at the demonstration, which brought together left-wing activists, many from his France Unbowed party, and trade unionists from the radical CGT and Sud unions.

After another two days of a rolling rail strike on Friday and Saturday, an opinion poll found 46 percent of those asked finding the strike justified and 61 percent wanting the government to see its reform on the rail network through to the end.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.