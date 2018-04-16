RFI in 15 languages

 

Air France to strike Tuesday

media An Air France plane takes off REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Air France staff are to strike again on Tuesday 17 April with the company promising that 70 percent of its flights will take off.

The latest in a series of strikes over pay, Tuesday stoppage should see 45 percent of long-haul flights cancelled, 35 percent of medium-haul to and from Paris Charles de Gaulle and 20 percent of short-haul flights to and from Paris Orly and provincial airports.

Further strikes are planned on 18, 23 and 24 April.

Workers have already staged strike action on six days in support of unions' call for a six percent pay rise.

Last week management proposed negotiations to cover several years' pay rises and a doubling of the salary revaluation planned for this year.

