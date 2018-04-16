Macron claims he persuaded Trump to keep troops in Syria

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Naba Barsho!
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/16 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/16 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/16 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/16 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/16 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/16 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/16 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/16 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/16 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/16 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/15 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/16 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/15 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/16 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/16 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/15 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/15 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/13 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/15 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/15 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/15 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Naba Barsho!
  • media
    World music matters
    Aehem Ahmad: the Pianist of Yarmouk finds keys to friendship
  • media
    Culture in France
    Bettina Rheims’ portraits jive with sculpted African beauties …
  • media
    Africa: Stories in the 55
    Does trauma define the person? Aminatta Forna's latest novel, …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Franco-German venture takes steps to reach carbon negativity …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Strike Syria Emmanuel Macron Labour Donald Trump

Macron claims he persuaded Trump to keep troops in Syria

By
media Edwy Plenel of Mediapart (L), President Emmanuel Macron (C) and Jean-Jacques Bourdin of RMC/BFMTV (R) Francois Guillot/Pool via Reuters

French President Emmanuel Macron has told French television that he has convinced US President Donald Trump to keep his troops in Syria and to limit last week's air strikes to chemical weapons sites. In a two-and-a-half hour interview on Sunday evening, Macron defended his government's reforms in the face of opposition from rail workers, pensioners, students and others.

Macron said Saturday's joint US, French and British air strikes on Syria were not a declaration of war on Bashar al-Assad's regime but legitimate action to force it to stop using chemical weapons.

Western powers say chlorine and possibly sarin were used in a 7 April attack in the town of Douma, just east of the capital Damascus, which killed dozens of people.

Macron said it was important to send a signal to the world that the use of chemical weapons would not go unnoticed.

But, he added, France is now putting together a diplomatic proposal for peace in Syria and he would still be visiting Moscow in May, although Russia is Assad's key ally and criticised the attack.

He also said he had steered Trump towards limiting air strikes to chemical weapons site and convinced him to keep US troops in Syria, despite the US president's earlier declaration that they would be pulled out.

Shortly after the interview aired, the White House said the US mission in Syria "had not changed" and that Trump still wants US forces to come home as quickly as possible.

Questioned as to why the air strikes went ahead without the backing of the United Nations Security Council, Macron said the action had been agreed by three of its permanent members adding that it was justified as Syria had not respected a 2013 UN resolution under which it promised to destroy its chemical weapons. Macron is also having to deal with industrial unrest here in France.

Strikes, pensioners, taxes

He acknowledged that his reform programme is causing friction, particularly in the French state railway operator, the SNCF, where unions have declared three months of rolling strikes but also in universities and amongst pensioners, who are up in arms about what they see as unfair tax increases.

Macron said he was obviously aware of the anger but would nevertheless press ahead with the reforms.

The president's advisors say he has little choice, as to give in to the strikers after only a year in office would seriously undermine any future efforts to modernise the country.

Call him Mr President

The interview itself, which was more rough-and-tumble than the usual presidential appearances, has aroused a certain controversy in political circles.

Journalists Edwy Plenel, of Mediapart, and Jean-Jacques Bourdin, of BFMTV, were accused of "caricaturing" Macron's policies by Marc Fresneau, of the Modem party, which is part of the ruling coalition.

Nice mayor Cristian Estrosi, a member of the right-wing Republicans, accused them of "trying to diminish the presidential function", while far-right MP Gilbert Collard asked "Would it take the skin off their mouths to say 'Monsieur le Président' just once out of respect for our institutions and our country?"

Former Socialist presidential candidate Benoït Hamon was impressed, however, finding the format "a lot better than the usual indulgent and conniving exercises", while the hard left's Jean-Luc Mélenchon called it "incredible", adding "You're not listening to the answers, you're waiting for the questions."

The interview was watched by 3.8 million people.

Read our summary of the press reactions here.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.