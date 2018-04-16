Canadians cast critical eye on Trudeau's Paris visit

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Naba Barsho!
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/16 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/16 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/16 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/16 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/16 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/16 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/16 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/16 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/16 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/16 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/15 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/16 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/15 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/16 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/16 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/15 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/15 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/13 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/15 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/15 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/15 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Naba Barsho!
  • media
    World music matters
    Aehem Ahmad: the Pianist of Yarmouk finds keys to friendship
  • media
    Culture in France
    Bettina Rheims’ portraits jive with sculpted African beauties …
  • media
    Africa: Stories in the 55
    Does trauma define the person? Aminatta Forna's latest novel, …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Franco-German venture takes steps to reach carbon negativity …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Americas
Trade Canada France Diplomacy

Canadians cast critical eye on Trudeau's Paris visit

By
media Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was to meet French President Emmanuel Macron on a two-day visit to Paris starting Monday. Although he is internationally known as the other young, charismatic and French-speaking head of state, Trudeau was criticised at home during his recent official visits to China and India.

On his first official visit to France, Justin Trudeau will meet with Emmanuel Macron and address the French National Assembly, the first time a Canadian leader has done so.

All eyes in Canada are on Trudeau to see if he will come out of this visit with some tangible deals and his reputation intact after what were judged to be poor showings in both China and particularly India.

According to the Ottawa Citizen newspaper, the real purpose of Trudeau's trip February to India remains unclear to most, having only garnered 160 million euros in Indian investment, whereas Macron secured over 12 billion euros in contracts for France.

Trudeau was forced to cancel an invitation to a former Sikh separatist gunman after uproar in the media.

And his week-long visit was criticised for being too long, as he mixed pleasure with business, tacking on family photo-ops at tourist sites.

He left China empty-handed after a visit in December, failing to reach an expected agreement to launch free-trade talks.

"Exceptional" partnership but little trade

But Canada, with its substantial French-speaking population, views its partnership with France as exceptional and solid, with both countries seeing eye to eye on the fight against global warming and against terrorism.

Canada recently agreed to send six helicopters to support French and African troops fighting armed Islamists in Mali.

Macron and Trudeau are both youthful leaders and both want to be seen as major reformers in their own countries.

But France represents only 1.1 percent of Canada's imports and 1.0 percent of its exports, a situation the French hope will change thanks to the country's recent economic deal with the European Union.

Canada, which exports minerals, cars and farm produce to France, is nevertheless only the 35th exporter to France and the 31st importer.

Trudeau will end his tour in London, where he is due to meet Queen Elizabeth, who is still Canada's head of state, and Prime Minister Theresa May before attending a Commonwealth heads of government meeting.

Bill Gates, NZ's Arden meets Macron

Macron met New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday.

Although he is to visit Australia and New Caledonia in May, Macron said he would not be able to visit New Zealand on that trip but hoped to do so at a later date.

The president was to meet Microsoft founder Bill Gates on Monday afternoon.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.