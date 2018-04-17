French jihadi woman jailed for life in Iraq

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Aboard the SOS - one woman's story
Anne-Sandrine smiles while on board the Aquarius.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/17 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/17 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/17 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/17 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/17 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/17 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/17 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/17 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/17 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/17 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/15 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/17 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/15 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/17 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/17 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/17 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/15 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/17 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/15 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/17 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/15 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Playing for peace in the Central African Republic
  • media
    International report
    Aboard the SOS - one woman's story
  • media
    International report
    Aquarius - Search and Rescue ship in action
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Naba Barsho!
  • media
    World music matters
    Aehem Ahmad: the Pianist of Yarmouk finds keys to friendship
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Middle East
War Iraq France Islamic State

French jihadi woman jailed for life in Iraq

By
media Mosou after fighting between Iraqi forces and IS AHMAD AL-RUBAYE / AFP

A court in Iraq has sentenced a French woman to life in prison for belonging to the Islamic State (IS) armed group.

Djamila Boutoutaou, 29, told the court in Baghdad that she had left France with her husband, Mohammed Nassereddine, on holiday but discovered that he was a jihadist when she arrived in Turkey.

Boutoutaou, who is of Algerian origin, said her husband and another man locked her in a cellar with her two children, Abdallah and Khadija, before forcing her to join IS and live in the "caliphate" straddling Syria and Iraq that the jihadists proclaimed in 2014.

Her husband was killed near the former IS stronghold of Mosul and Abdallah died in an airstrike, she told the court.

Surrendered to Kurds

After his death, neighbours took her to Tal Afar, west of Mosul, where she and her neighbour's wife surrendere to the Iraqi Kurd peshmerga fighters.

Iraqi courts have sentenced a number of foreign women to life in prison after finding they had joined IS.

Two Russian women, both with babies, were sentenced by the same court.

Several dozen Turkish women and a German have been sentenced to death over the last few months.

But another French woman, Melina Boughedir, was jailed for seven months in February, having been charged with illegal residency in Iraq rather than terror-related offences.

About 20,000 people were arrested in the Iraqi counter-offensive against IS.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.