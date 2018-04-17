Israel denies pro-Palestinian French mayor entry

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Aboard the SOS - one woman's story
Anne-Sandrine smiles while on board the Aquarius.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/17 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/17 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/17 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/17 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/17 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/17 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/17 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/17 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/17 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/17 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/15 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/17 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/15 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/17 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/17 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/17 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/15 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/17 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/15 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/17 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/15 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Playing for peace in the Central African Republic
  • media
    International report
    Aboard the SOS - one woman's story
  • media
    International report
    Aquarius - Search and Rescue ship in action
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Naba Barsho!
  • media
    World music matters
    Aehem Ahmad: the Pianist of Yarmouk finds keys to friendship
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Middle East
Palestine Israel France Boycott

Israel denies pro-Palestinian French mayor entry

By
media Palestinian demonstrators burn an Israeli flag during protests in Gaza last Friday REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

The mayor of a town on the outskirts of Paris has called on President Emmanuel Macron to oppose the "constant humiliation" of "French citizens forbidden to enter Palestine" after being banned from entering the West Bank by Israel.

The Communist mayor of Gennevilliers, Patrice Leclerc, was prevented from entering the West Bank from Jordan on Monday night.

The Israeli interior and strategic affairs ministries said the ban was because he supports the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, which calls for a boycott of Israel in opposition to its occupation of the Palestinian territories.

The Israeli parliament voted to deny entry to supporters of BDS in March 2017.

“We will not allow anyone who acts against Israel to enter Israel in order to act and incite against the state,” Interior Minister Arieh Deri said.

He said Leclerc and his wife had been barred from entry because of their support for BDS, recognition of Palestinian statehood and declarations of sympathy for Marwan Barghouti, a member of the Palestinian Fatah movement who is serving several life sentences for murder of Israelis.

The ban would be particularly sternly enforced against individuals who hold public office, Internal Security Minister Gilan Erden said.

“This situation marks a hardening of the state of Israel’s position regarding those who act for the right of the Palestinians to have a free and independent state,” Leclerc commented on Facebook.

He had been prevented from travelling to Jerusalem after six hours detention and six hours interrogation, he said, adding that the French embassy and its consulate in Jerusalem had intervened in his favour but to no effect.

"France, and in particular President Macron, must reject this constant humiliation with respect to French citizens forbidden to enter Palestine," Leclerc said, adding a call to recognise Palestine as a state.

Last week Deri announced that he would bar Dublin’s first lord mayor, Mícheál Mac Donncha, from entering Israel.

But minutes later Mac Donncha tweeted that he was already in Ramallah.

An interior ministry spokesman told Haaretz newspaper that border control officials had failed to stop him because his name had been incorrectly spelled on the order.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.