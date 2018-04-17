Trudeau, Macron defend Ceta free-trade deal in Paris

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Naba Barsho!
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/17 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/17 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/17 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/17 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/17 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/17 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/17 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/17 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/17 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/17 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/15 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/16 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/15 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/16 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/16 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/16 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/15 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/16 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/15 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/16 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/15 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Naba Barsho!
  • media
    World music matters
    Aehem Ahmad: the Pianist of Yarmouk finds keys to friendship
  • media
    Culture in France
    Bettina Rheims’ portraits jive with sculpted African beauties …
  • media
    Africa: Stories in the 55
    Does trauma define the person? Aminatta Forna's latest novel, …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Franco-German venture takes steps to reach carbon negativity …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Americas
Trade Canada France Economy Ecology

Trudeau, Macron defend Ceta free-trade deal in Paris

By
media French President Emmanuel Macron (L) with Canadian Prime Minsiter Justin Trudeau on Monday REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Emmanuel Macron and Justin Trudeau exchanged hugs on the steps of France's Elysée presidential palace and hailed their "convergence of views" on the first day of Canadian prime minister's two-day visit to Paris.

Speaking mostly in French, Trudeau ended his remarks with praise for the "friendship" between the two leaders, a contrast with his often difficult relationship with US President Donald Trump.

"Canada, France and Europe are extremely aligned," he said.

"We have an extremely close convergence of views," Macron said during the press conference, which came after a working lunch and talks.

Their talks covered trade, the war in Syria and an upcoming summit of G7 countries, which will be hosted by Canada in June.

The pair, both in their 40s, praised the Ceta free-trade agreement between Canada and the European Union, which has been provisionally in operation since last September in anticipation of ratification by European parliaments.

Although French farmers claim the deal is responsible for dumping, Trudeau declared that it "represents a new standard for trade deals that could be signed in the future" and Macron said it "corresponds to our values", reconciling economic, environmental, social and health concerns.

That was not the view of French Green MEP Yannick Jadot, who in a letter published on Tuesday called on Macron to stop its ratification, as well as stopping negotiation with the Latin American free-trade zone Mercosur.

Ceta means "importing shale gas and fuel from oil sands, the most polluting oil" as well as "health and environmental risks arising from GM products and endocrine disruptors, Jadot argued.

Trudeau was to address the French parliament on Tuesday.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.