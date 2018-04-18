RFI in 15 languages

 

Les Herbiers advance to French Cup final

By
media Stephane Masala hailed his players for their efforts during the run to the final of the French Cup. Reuters/Stephane Mahe

Les Herbiers beat fellow third division outfit Chambly 2-0 on Tuesday night to advance to the French Cup final at the Stade de France on 8 May.

Goals in either half from Florian David and substitute Ambroise Gboho secured Les Herbiers the chance of a David v Goliath clash against either cup holders Paris Saint-Germain or Caen who meet in the second semi-final on Wednesday.

"I'm so proud that we've done it," said Les Herbiers coach Stephane Masala. "We're going to Paris to play in the French Cup final. We are so satisfied."

The side who ply their trade near Nantes are the first team from the third tier to reach the cup final since Quevilly in 2012.

But the omens are not propitious for Masala's men. Quevilly lost to Lyon in the final 1-0.

"I'm so proud of the players," he added. "It's they who have done it. It's not the manager."

Les Herbiers midfielder Guillaume Dequaire said: "It's a childhood dream to reach the cup final. There have been tough times at the club and we have gone through a lot. My family came from all over France for the semi-final.

"My father was crying at the end of the match. It's been a brilliant journey. And no matter what anyone says, whether we've had a lucky draw or not, you've still got to win the matches and that's what we've done."

 

   

  

