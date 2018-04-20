Wenger ends his 22 year reign as Arsenal boss

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Why a cloud hangs over the 75th anniversary of the Warsaw ghetto uprising
Aleksandra Leliwa Kopystynska
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/20 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/20 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/20 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/20 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/20 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/20 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/20 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/20 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/20 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/20 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/15 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/19 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/15 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/19 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/19 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/19 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/15 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/19 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/15 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/19 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/15 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    How the Aquarius saved 27,000 people from a Mediterranean death
  • media
    International report
    Waiting to be rescued from international waters
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Playing for peace in the Central African Republic
  • media
    International report
    Aboard the SOS - one woman's story
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Locals in Lille open their homes to refugees
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Football England

Wenger ends his 22 year reign as Arsenal boss

By
media Arsenal Wenger took over at Arsenal in 1996 and revolutionised the approach to football in England. Reuters/Scott Heppell

Arsene Wenger announced on Friday the end of his 22 years as manager of Arsenal. "After careful consideration and following discussions with the club, I feel it is the right time for me to step down at the end of the season," Wenger said in a statement posted on the club's website.

 

"I am grateful for having had the privilege to serve the club for so many memorable years."

In 1996, Wenger went into Arsenal - then based at Highbury - as an unknown 46-year-old.

But in his first full season in charge, he led the side to the league and FA Cup double. Two more Premier League titles and six more FA Cups have followed.

His championship winning team of 2003-04 attained legendary status and were dubbed 'the Invincibles' for remaining unbeaten throughout the entire season.

But the superlatives of that campaign have never been revisited. Chelsea, Manchester City and especially Manchester United have since gobbled up the titles.

Those failures to win the main domestic prize have been mitigated by qualification for the Uefa Champions League. However the inability to qualify for the 2017/18 tournament and abject league form this season have increased the pressure on the Frenchman.

A path to the 2018/19 Champions League remains via victory in the Europa League. Atletico Madrid lie in Arsenal's way in the semi-final.

"I urge our fans to stand behind the team to finish on a high," added Wenger. "To all the Arsenal lovers take care of the values of the club. My love and support for ever."

Arsenal's majority shareholder Stan Kroenke paid tribute to Wenger's contribution hailing him as a man of unparallelled class.

"Everyone who loves Arsenal and everyone who loves football owes him a debt of gratitude," said Kroenke, who took a controlling stake in the club in 2011.

"One of the main reasons we got involved with Arsenal was because of what Arsene has brought to the club on and off the pitch. His longevity and consistency over such a sustained period at the highest level of the game will never be matched."

Arsenal added that a successor to Wenger will be found as soon as possible.

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.