Why a cloud hangs over the 75th anniversary of the Warsaw ghetto uprising
Aleksandra Leliwa Kopystynska
 
Listen Download Podcast
Sports
Football England

Moses keeps Chelsea in sight of promised land

By
Victor Moses scored Chelsea's winner at Burnley. Reuters/Andrew Yates

Chelsea maintained their slim hopes of qualifying for next season's Uefa Champions League with a 2-1 victory at Burnley on Thursday night. The win at Turf Moor moved the west Londoners to within five points of fourth placed Tottenham Hotspur with four games to play.

The visitors took the lead mid way through the first half when the Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope pushed a cross into Kevin Long and the ball ricocheted off the defender into his own net.

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata should have made it 2-0 on the hour mark. He burst clear on goal, but, with just Pope to beat, side-footed wide of the target.

Four minutes later, Chelsea paid the price for the lack of precision.

Joey Gudmundsson's long-range effort was heading wide until it deflected off Ashley Barnes to wrong-foot the Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

But after 69 minutes Victor Moses restored Chelsea's lead with a shot into the right of the goal. The 2017 Premier League champions held on to register back-to-back wins in the Premier League for the first time in 2018.

Burnley's first defeat in seven games dealt a blow to their hopes of qualifying for a European competition for the first time since 1967.

But Sean Dyche, the Burnley manager, remained upbeat about the progress of a side that were once considered relegation fooder.

"I am really pleased with how we are going about our business this season," said Dyche. "We're closer than where we have been in the past where we have been with these sides.

"We are not them. We are not close to them yet but we have moved forward."

 

