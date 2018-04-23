MP resigns from Macron party after immigration bill vote

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Tandra, Saleem, and green-haired turtles
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/23 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/23 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/23 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/23 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/23 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/23 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/23 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/23 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/23 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/23 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/22 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/20 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/22 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/20 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/22 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/22 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/22 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/20 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/22 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/22 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/22 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Search restarts for area to bury nuclear UK waste
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Tandra, Saleem, and green-haired turtles
  • media
    Spotlight on Asia
    Sri Lanka faces futher debt as China pursues One Belt, One Road …
  • media
    International media
    What is behind French website Mediapart's success?
  • media
    Global Focus
    Saudi French deal-making with a backdrop of soft and hard power
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Urgent
Belgian court sentences Paris attacks suspect Abdeslam

A Belgian court has found Salah Abdeslam, the sole surviving suspect in the 2015 Paris attacks, and codefendant Sofiane Ayari guilty of terrorism-related attempted murder over a shootout with police in Brussels before his capture in 2016. Abdeslam has been sentenced to 20 years in jail.

France
France Immigration Asylum-seekers Emmanuel Macron Migration

MP resigns from Macron party after immigration bill vote

By
media  
French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

France's National Assembly has passed a controversial immigration bill that has exposed divisions with in President Emmanuel Macron's Republic on the Move (LREM) party. The bill still has to make it through the upper house, the Senate.

The lower house of parliament passed the bill on a first reading on Sunday night buy 228 to 139 with 24 abstentions.

There were 61 hours of lively debate, spread over the last week.

Opposition to the measure came both from the left and the right - athough for different reasons.

Right-wingers said it is too soft, while left-wingers dubbed it repressive.

The bill has also opened divisions in Macron's LREM, with some members challenging the plan to double to 90 days the maximum time migrants can be held in detention.

Former Socialist Jean-Michel Clément voted against the bill - a first for Macron's party - and, with the threat of expulsion hanging over his head, announced he was leaving its ranks.

Fourteen LREM MPs abstained.

MP quits LREM

Interior Minister Gérard Collomb said the bill aims for "better controlled" immigration, halving the waiting time for asylum applications to six months while making it easier to deport those considered to be "economic" migrants.

Those accepted will be given more help to integrate and better access to work, he promised.

Rights group Amnesty International on Sunday evening slammed the bill as "dangerous for migrants and asylum-seekers".

Following a demonstration by far-right activists at the French-Italian border this weekend, Collomb announced he will send "significant" security reinforcements to the area.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.