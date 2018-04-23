RFI in 15 languages

 

Why French university students and professors fear selection
In front of Tolbiac university in Paris where students protest against Macron's reform on university, on 11 April 2018.
 
France
France Tourism Terrorism Mont St Michel

Man arrested over threats that closed Mont Saint Michel

By
media Gendarmes block access to the Mont-Saint-Michel on Sunday AFP

A 36-year-old man with a criminal record has been arrested for threats to the police that caused the closure of the Mont Saint Michel tourist site in northern France.

The man, who was known to police for drug-pushing and driving without a licence, was arrested at 11.30pm Sunday at a service station where he was reported to have bragged about causing the closure of the monument earlier in the day.

A tourist guide has reported that he was making threats against police and gendarmes.

Municipal police managed to follow his movements on CCTV but lost track of him.

Visitors were denied access to the island as about 50 police officers conducted a house-to-house search.

France is still on high alert against terror attacks, some of which have targeted members of the security forces.

