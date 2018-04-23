Man arrested over threats that closed Mont Saint Michel

To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser.
To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings.
For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Gendarmes block access to the Mont-Saint-Michel on Sunday
AFP
A 36-year-old man with a criminal record has been arrested for threats to the police that caused the closure of the Mont Saint Michel tourist site in northern France.
The man, who was known to police for drug-pushing and driving without a licence, was arrested at 11.30pm Sunday at a service station where he was reported to have bragged about causing the closure of the monument earlier in the day.
A tourist guide has reported that he was making threats against police and gendarmes.
Municipal police managed to follow his movements on CCTV but lost track of him.