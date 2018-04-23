RFI in 15 languages

 

Why French university students and professors fear selection
In front of Tolbiac university in Paris where students protest against Macron's reform on university, on 11 April 2018.
 
Sports
Sport Football Egypt England

Mohamed Salah named Premier League Player of the Year

By
Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah scored his 31st Premier League goal of the season against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, 21 April 2018.

Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah was named Player of the Year by the Professional Footballers’ Association on Sunday, a day after he scored a record-equalling goal in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw at West Bromwich Albion.

Salah’s stunning 41-goal debut season at Liverpool helped him beat strong competition from Man City’s Kevin de Bruyne, among others, in the vote by fellow players.

The Egyptian also brought his league tally to 31 goals in the draw at West Brom on Saturday, matching the record for goals in a single 38-game season.

“I work hard and I’m very happy to win it,” said the forward. “The team had me a lot, the way we play, they passed me the ball a lot. So, yeah, the team helped me a lot  honestly to perform and be in that shape.

Salah’s performance helped carry his side to its first European semi-final in a decade, with Liverpool heading to its first leg match against AS Roma on Tuesday.

“The most important thing for me to win something with the team. So we are very close now in the semi-final, so hopefully we are going to win it,” he said.

