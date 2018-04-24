RFI in 15 languages

 

Middle East
Iraq France Islamic State Terrorism

French jihadi woman to face retrial on terror charges in Iraq

By
media An Islamic State group banner near the Al-Fatiha army base in Iraq REUTERS/Stringer

A French woman, who is serving a seven-month prison sentence for entering Iraq illegally,after an appeal court's decision that she will be retried on terror charges.

Mélina Boughedir, 27, is to be retried on 2 May, the Baghdad appeal court announced on Tuesday, after deciding that she knew her husband was going to join the Islamic State (IS) armed group when she came into the country.

Iraqi law allows the death penalty for membership of a "terrorist organisation", even for non-combatants and it was handed down to seven Turks and five Azeris on Tuesday.

Boughedir was jailed for seven months for illegal entry in February.

She was arrested in the northern city of Mosul in February along with her four kids, three of whom have been repatriated to France.

Since the beginning of the year 280 foreigners have been condemned to death or life imprisonment in Iraq.

French national Djamila Boutoutaou was jailed for life on 17 April for belonging to IS, despite her claims to have been tricked by her husband.

