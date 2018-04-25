Macron tackles Trump in front of US Congress

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Old Car City, US classic car junkyard
Old Car City's owner and founder, Dean Walter Lewis
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/25 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/25 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/25 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/25 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/25 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/25 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/25 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/25 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/25 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/25 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/22 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/25 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/22 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/25 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/25 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/24 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/22 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/25 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/22 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/25 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/22 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Old Car City, US classic car junkyard
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Africa’s economic growth on the increase driven by commodities, …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Why French university students and professors fear selection
  • media
    International report
    Search restarts for area to bury nuclear UK waste
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Tandra, Saleem, and green-haired turtles
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Americas
United States France Emmanuel Macron Donald Trump Iran

Macron tackles Trump in front of US Congress

By
media French President Emmanuel Macron arrives to address a joint meeting of Congress in Washington REUTERS/Brian Snyder

French President Emmanuel Macron warned of threats to democracy and called for a 21st-century multlateralms when he addressed the US Congress on Wednesday, the second day of his state visit at Donald Trump's invitation.

Macron was greeted with a three-minute standing ovation even before he spoke and several others during his speech.

After reeling off a series of cultural references, ranging from Chateaubriand to jazz, he hailed a "very special relationship" between the two countries.

But he went on to warn that "the core our Western values themselves are at risk" and insisted that "democracy remains the best answer to the questions and doubts that are raised today".

"We are living in a time of anger and fear," he declared but, quoting former US president Franklin D Roosevelt's inaugural speech, went on "The only thing we have to fear is fear itself."

New multilateralism

Much of the speech could be read as criticism of Trump.

Macron warned of the dangers of "extreme nationalism", spoke out against trade wars and called for the US to return to backing the 2015 Paris climate change accord.

Opposing isolationism and nationalism, he called for "a 21st-century world order based on a new breed of multilateralism", he said "we have to shape our common answers to the global threats we are facing".

"This requires more than ever the United States' involvement," Macron argued, a rebuff to Trump's isolationism.

Trade wars and global warming

Defending the market economy, he criticised growing inequality and warned of the dangers of trade wars, an implicit criticism of Trump's tariffs on steel and aluminium imports.

Macron has lobbied for the continuation of Europe's exemption from the tariffs during his visit.

Turning to climate change, a question on which Trump is publicly sceptical, Macron declared "Let us face it, there is no Planet B."

"I'm sure one day the United States will come back and join the Paris agreement," the French president said, referring to Trump's withdrawal from the accord.

Iran nuclear deal

He went on to defend his proposal to "broaden" the Iran nuclear deal, which Trump has threatened to "rip up".

"Iran should never possess nuclear weapons," he said. "Not now, not in five years, not in 10 years. Never." But he called for respect for its sovereignty and the avoidance of "past mistakes".

The Iran nuclear deal was signed on the initiative of the United States and "we should not abandon it without having something more substantial instead".

Macron raised the hope for an end to the Syrian conflict, repeating his call for the question to be introduced into a revised deal with Iran, and paid tribute to American and French soldiers who have died in the Middle East.

"What we love is in danger and together we have no choice but to prevail," he concluded to roars of applause and another ovation.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.