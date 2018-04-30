Lyon to defend title after beating Manchester City

Lyon beat Manchester City 1-0 in the Women’s Champions League semi-final on Sunday, setting up a final against Wolfsburg that will see the French club looking to win their third straight title.

England star and former Manchester City full-back Lucy Bronze met Amel Majri’s left-wing cross at the back post with a fierce volley that flew into the top corner in the 17th minute.

With the visitors unable to manage a shot on target for the rest of the match, Bronze’s second Champions League goal for Lyon proved to be the only one of the two semi-final matches.

“I’m maybe not as technical as other players, especially in this team, but I know that I’m powerful and I can run a lot,” Bronze said after the match. “When I see the chance I just take it and go.”

Later in the day, German giants Wolfsburg who wrapped up a comfortable 5-1 aggregate win with a 2-0 victory over Chelsea at home.

The win sets up a third final between the two clubs: Wolfsburg beat Lyon 1-0 in 2013, and Lyon won on penalties after a 1-1 draw in 2016.

A win for Lyon in Kiev on 24 May would be the team’s third straight title and a record fifth overall.

“I know for the girls it would be very special to get three in a row,” Bronze said. “No other team, men or women have ever done it. It would be very special. But, for me, just one will do, and I’ll be happy.”