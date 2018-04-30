RFI in 15 languages

 

International media
Anti-Semitism and censorship make headlines in Europe, Pakistan, Tanzania
Demonstrators take part in an antisemitism protest outside the Labour Party headquarters in central London, Britain April 8, 2018.
 
Sports
Sport France French football

Marseille suffers setback in draw at Angers

By
media Marseille's Florian Thauvin celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Marseille’s bid for Champions League football next season suffered a setback on Sunday with a Ligue 1 match in Angers resulting in a 1-1 draw.

Florian Thauvin scored early in a third-minute penalty for his 20th league goal of the season.

But Angers piled on pressure that finally paid off when defender Ismael Traore netted a strong downward header in the 79th minute.

The result leaves Marseille in fourth place with three games remaining, one point behind Monaco in third and two behind second-place Lyon.

“We know it’s going to be hard, but it’s going to be hard for everybody,” defender Adil Rami told French media.

“Collectively, we have to be more serene. We have to avoid certain mistakes, especially when we play against a strong team that could be dangerous with their set pieces.”

Also on Sunday, already crowned champions Paris Saint-Germain battled back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at home with Guingamp.

 

