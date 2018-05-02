Macron to scrap France's exit tax

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Why elephants playing polo is not just a game in Thailand
Bangkok elephants are hired for a three day elephant-polo competition.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/02 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/02 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/02 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/02 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/02 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/02 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/02 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/02 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/02 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/02 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/29 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/02 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/29 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/02 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/02 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/02 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/29 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/02 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/29 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/02 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/29 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Discover the taste of Thailand
  • media
    International report
    Turning waste into a tourist attraction in Thailand
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Cameroon: Pardoned lawyer urges Anglophone groups to hold talks …
  • media
    International report
    Why elephants playing polo is not just a game in Thailand
  • media
    International media
    Anti-Semitism and censorship make headlines in Europe, Pakistan, …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Economy
France Emmanuel Macron Tax Rich

Macron to scrap France's exit tax

By
media French President Emmanuel Macron with US leader Donald Trump in Washington last mlonth REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

French President Emmanuel Macron has stirred up a new hornets' nest with a promise to scrap the 30 percent "exit tax" on top-earners who take their assets out of the country. Left-wingers seized on the announcement in an interview with American business magazine Forbes to repeat their claim that Macron is a "president of the rich".

"Regarding foreign companies and the exit tax, I want to suppress it," Macron told Forbes in an interview that gave him a more than sympathetic hearing. "The exit tax sends a negative message to entrepreneurs in France, more than to investors."

Pointing out that it earned the exchequer very little, he claimed that it discouraged startups "because it means that beyond a certain threshold, you are penalised if you leave".

"And I think, if you want to get married, you should not explain to your partner that 'If you marry with me, you will not be free to divorce'," he explained. "I'm not so sure it is the best way to have a lady or a man who loves. So I'm for being free to get married and free to divorce.

Left up in arms

The exit tax brought in 70 million euros in 2017, a slight rise on previous years but much lower than the 200 million euros a year predicted when it was introduced by right-wing former president Nicolas Sarkozy in 2012.

The Macron government has already scrapped the wealth tax on everything but property and created a "flat tax" of 30 percent on all financial income, including dividends, earning Macron a reputation for favouring the rich.

"Even tax evasion is no longer discouraged," declared Socialist Party leader Olivier Faure in a tweet.

"With Emmanuel Macron it's again as always 'exit tax' for the most well-off ... who can now go into tax exile with complete impunity," said Socialist MP Boris Vallaud, while hard-left MP Alexis Corbière dubbed the announcement "appalling".

Former budget minister Christian Eckert, another Socialist, declared himself "shocked", claiming that the low revenue from the measure proved it works.

"At a time when everybody is talking about fighting tax dodging, it seems incomprehensible to scrap it," he commented.

Far-right politicians Florian Phlippot and Nicolas Dupont-Aignan also slammed the decision as more help for "the priveleged" and "tax exiles".

Facing strikes

In the Forbes interview, Macron also vowed to face down strikes to his changes to the public sector, notably on the railways.

"Perhaps some of them will want to organise strikes for weeks or months," he declared. "We have to organise ourselves. But I will not abandon or diminish the ambition of the reform because there is no other choice."

His experience in the private sector helped him understand US President Donald Trump, with whom he enjoys cordial relations, he said.

" Your president is a dealmaker," he told the Forbes journalists. "I understand his personality. He's a dealmaker."

Trump's behaviour might be counterintuitive to traditional polticians, Macron said. But "when you see him as a dealmaker, as he has always been, it's very consistent. That's what I like about him and working with him, and that's where my business background helped me a lot."

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.