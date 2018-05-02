French pilots buy plane to help save migrants in Mediterranean

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Why elephants playing polo is not just a game in Thailand
Bangkok elephants are hired for a three day elephant-polo competition.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/02 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/02 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/02 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/02 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/02 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/02 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/02 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/02 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/02 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/02 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/29 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/02 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/29 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/02 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/02 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/02 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/29 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/02 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/29 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/02 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/29 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Discover the taste of Thailand
  • media
    International report
    Turning waste into a tourist attraction in Thailand
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Cameroon: Pardoned lawyer urges Anglophone groups to hold talks …
  • media
    International report
    Why elephants playing polo is not just a game in Thailand
  • media
    International media
    Anti-Semitism and censorship make headlines in Europe, Pakistan, …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Europe
France Migration Mediterranean NGO Humanitarian

French pilots buy plane to help save migrants in Mediterranean

By
media Migrants on a wooden boat are rescued by the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) off Libya REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi/File Photo

Two French pilots have bought an airplane to help coordinate migrant rescues in the Mediterranean Sea. The idea is to have a better view of migrant boats at sea than is available from ships.

"The Mediterranean Sea has become a huge, if not the biggest, cemetery of refugees in the world," one of the pilots, José Benavente, told RFI.

Benavente and fellow commercial pilot Benoît Micolon decided three months ago to put their skills at the service of humanitarian air operations.

"Initially, we were just planning to have an exploratory mission to check if the need was there or not," he said.

As they realised help was needed, they have pooled their resources to buy an airplane, from which they aim to spot boats carrying migrants and call help if needed.

Support for NGOs

The pilots are offering aerial support to the NGOs already present in the area with their boats, such as the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC), which is based in Italy.

With their aerial observation, they are now going to assist the NGOs, who have difficulty identifying the boats. "Binoculars are their only means of observation," says José Benavente.

Benavente was inspired to help migrants when three-year-old Syrian boy Alan Kurdi was found dead on a Turkish beach.

He decided then that something needed to be done to "avoid such disasters", he says. "We have to keep in mind that these small boats are usually carrying between 100 and 150 people most of the time."

"We can assume that hundreds of people are going to be rescued" with the help of their patrols, Benavente and Micolon hope.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.