Langer ushers in new era of unity in Australian cricket

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Why elephants playing polo is not just a game in Thailand
Bangkok elephants are hired for a three day elephant-polo competition.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/03 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/03 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/03 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/03 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/03 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/03 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/03 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/03 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/03 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/03 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/29 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/03 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/29 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/03 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/03 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/03 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/29 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/03 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/29 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/03 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/29 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Thailand discovers wine
  • media
    International report
    Discover the taste of Thailand
  • media
    International report
    Turning waste into a tourist attraction in Thailand
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Cameroon: Pardoned lawyer urges Anglophone groups to hold talks …
  • media
    International report
    Why elephants playing polo is not just a game in Thailand
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Cricket Australia South Africa

Langer ushers in new era of unity in Australian cricket

By
media Justin Langer says he wants a sense of mateship to unite the Australia cricket teams. Reuters/Luis Ascui

Justin Langer was on Thursday named the new head coach of the Australia cricket team. The 47-year-old replaced Darren Lehmann who resigned in the wake of the ball tampering scandal during the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town in April.

 

The former Test opening batsman will coach Australia in all three formats of the game - Tests, one day internationals (ODIs) and Twenty20, Cricket Australia announced.

He will begin his new role on 22 May and lead the sides in two Ashes series against England, a World Cup and World T20 tournament.

"It is humbling to be appointed as coach of the Australian men's cricket team," Langer said. "I am very excited about the scope I now have to coach the country that supported me so much in my cricketing career.

"There will be some significant challenges ahead for our group, but there is a wealth of talent in Australian cricket that I know will do us all proud."

He said he would encourage an ethos of camaraderie. "Mateship is very important and elite mateship is going to be a key value. I've said for years that if you have that camaraderie, it's the glue that keeps everything together particularly when you are under pressure."

Langer will take over a Test team with Tim Paine as skipper. He was appointed after former captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner were suspended from Test cricket for a year for their roles in the ball-tampering plot in South Africa. Batsman Cameron Bancroft was banned for nine months for his part in the shenanigans.

Langer added: "I would say that without being in it in South Africa that that sense of camaraderie wasn't as tight as it needed to be because when we were under pressure the glue kind of separated a bit and I don't like seeing that in a cricket team. I like them to be tight."

Cricket Australia chief James Sutherland said Langer was the clear standout choice. "We firmly believe Justin is the right person to lead this team and have huge confidence in what he will bring to the role," he added.

Langer represented Australia in 105 Test matches and eight ODI matches between January 1993 and January 2007.

He scored more than 7,500 Test runs - including 23 centuries - and was an integral member of the Australian men's team during one of its most successful eras. His playing career spanned almost 20 years, in which he played 360 first-class matches and scored more than 28,000 first class runs.

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.