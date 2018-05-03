RFI in 15 languages

 

Why elephants playing polo is not just a game in Thailand
Bangkok elephants are hired for a three day elephant-polo competition.
 
OM's Garcia calls for focus ahead of Salzburg clash

Rudi Garcia is trying to lead Marseille to their first European final since 2004.

Marseille boss Rudi Garcia urged his players to maintain their focus as they take a 2-0 advantage into the second leg of their Europa League semi-final against Salzburg.

Goals from Florian Thauvin and Clinton Njie in last week's first leg at the Vélodrome put the Ligue 1 outfit within sight of their first European final since 2004.

But Garcia warned: "We have to remain humble. Nothing's done yet. If we can take everyone to the final, that would be brilliant but we are not there yet."

Salzburg will fancy their chances following their feats against Lazio in the quarter-finals.

Trailing 4-2 after the first leg in Rome, the won the second leg 4-1 to advance 6-5 on aggregate.

"Against Lazio a lot of people thought we were dead and buried but we knew how to turn things around," said Salzburg midfielder Valon Berisha.

The winner of the clash will play either Atletico Madrid or Arsenal in Lyon on 16 May.

