Guinea's Condé to sue over Bolloré corruption claims

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on Africa
Cameroon: Pardoned lawyer urges Anglophone groups to hold talks and reconcile …
Nkongho Felix Agbor Balla in RFI's studio
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/04 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/04 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/04 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/04 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/04 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/04 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/04 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/04 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/04 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/04 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/29 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/03 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/29 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/03 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/03 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/03 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/29 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/03 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/29 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/03 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/29 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    International, local tourism booming in Thailand
  • media
    International report
    Thailand discovers wine
  • media
    International report
    Discover the taste of Thailand
  • media
    International report
    Turning waste into a tourist attraction in Thailand
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Cameroon: Pardoned lawyer urges Anglophone groups to hold talks …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Urgent
2018 Nobel Literature Prize postponed by a year after #MeToo turmoil: Nobel Foundation

In the wake of a sexual harassment scandal that broke in November, the Swedish Academy will not award the Nobel prize for literature this year, the Nobel Foundation has announced.

Africa
Law Guinea France Corruption Press freedom

Guinea's Condé to sue over Bolloré corruption claims

By
media Guinean President Alpha Condé in Paris PHILIPPE WOJAZER / POOL / AFP

Guinea's President Alpha Condé has said he will lodge a legal complaint in France for false accusation following French industrialist Vincent Bolloré's arrest for alleged corruption in two contracts, one for the management of the container port in his country's capital, Conakré.

Condé chose a meeting with journalists to mark World Press Freedom Day to make his announcement, although he failed to clarify whom he actually will sue.

Bolloré was charged on various counts, notably corruption of a foreign official, on 25 April over the awarding of contracts for container ports in Conakry and Togo's capital, Lomé.

Shortly after being elected in 2010, Condé scrapped the existing contract for the port and it was subsequently awarded to the Bolloré group, whose PR and advertising branch had worked for his election campaign.

On 26 April Guinea's public service watchdog denied that Condé was involved in the decision, while Justice Minister Cheick Sako said his country would collaborate with the French investigation.

On Thursday Condé scolded Guinean journalists for not coming to the "defence of the country".

"You have never protested when people tell tales about your country because you continue to misinform the population," he told them. "We will have to explain things in Paris because none of you have tried to find out the truth."

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.