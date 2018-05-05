Botswana underdogs lead CAF group after Al Ahly draw

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Liberation Day and Europe Day
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/05 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/05 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/05 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/05 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/05 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/05 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/05 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/05 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/05 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/05 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/05 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/04 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/05 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/04 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/05 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/05 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/05 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/04 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/05 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/05 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/05 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Liberation Day and Europe Day
  • media
    International report
    International, local tourism booming in Thailand
  • media
    World music matters
    Senegal's Alune Wade serves up classy African Fast Food
  • media
    International report
    Thailand discovers wine
  • media
    International report
    Discover the taste of Thailand
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Football Egypt Tunisia Botswana

Botswana underdogs lead CAF group after Al Ahly draw

By
media ES Tunis' Tunisian forward Anice Badri vies for the ball against Al-Ahly FC's Egyptian defender Sabri Raheel STRINGER / AFP

With African giants Al Ahly of Egypt and Esperance of Tunisia drawing, minnows Township Rollers of Botswana took an unexpected lead in Group A of the CAF Champions League.

Ahly and Esperance fought a 0-0 draw in Alexandria while a Lemponye Tshireletso goal gave surprise qualifiers Rollers a 1-0 win over Kampala Capital City Authority of Uganda in Gaborone.

Rollers top the Group A standings with three points, Ahly and Esperance have one each and KCCA are pointless.

Elsewhere, Mouloudia Alger of Algeria came from behind with 10 men to draw 1-1 at home against Difaa el Jadida of Morocco and share the Group B lead.

TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo host Entente Setif of Algeria on Saturday in the other fixture in the mini-league.

Both fixtures in Group C and in Group D will also be staged Saturday with defending champions Wydad Casablanca of Morocco among the clubs in action.

Record eight-time champions Ahly sorely missed two injured strikers, Moroccan Walid Azaro and Nigerian Junior Ajayi, as they failed to score against two-time title-holders Esperance.

It was the eighth draw in 17 matches between the teams across various CAF competitions with Ahly winning six and Esperance three.

They clashed in the 2017 Champions League quarter-finals with Ahly winning the second leg near Tunis after being held in Alexandria.

In Gaborone Tshireletso timed his run perfectly on to a Joel Mogorosi pass and rounded goalkeeper Tom Ikapa to score Rollers' winner on 36 minutes.

Mogorosi wasted a good chance to double the lead almost immediately after the deadlock was broken when he fired wide from inside the six-yard box.

A couple of stoppage-time saves from Rollers goalkeeper Keagile Kgosipula prevented the Ugandan outfit levelling in a clash of group phase debutants.

Rollers shocked Al Merrikh of Sudan and Young Africans of Tanzania to become the first Botswana club to reach the last 16.

Mouloudia had Zidane Mebarakou red-carded early in the second half and fell behind after 77 minutes when Hamid Ahaddad of Jadida scored his seventh Champions League goal this season.

Amir Karaoui equalised with eight minutes remaining in Algiers for Mouloudia, who had scored 15 goals at home in two qualifiers.

Jadida are playing in the group phase for the first time and hope to emulate Moroccan clubs Raja Casablanca, Wydad Casablanca and FAR Rabat by winning the elite African club competition.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.