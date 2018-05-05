Lacklustre United slump to Seagulls

Underdogs Brighton secure their spot the English Premier League next season after inflicting an unlikely 1-0 win over Manchester United on Friday.

A single goal from of the head of Pascal Gross in the 57th minute was enough to secure.

It is the first time the Seagulls have beaten United, who will face Chelsea in the FA Cup Final in two weeks, since 1982.

"Today I think was a clear difference in the desire to fight for the targets," said United boss José Mourinho, whose side missed the chance to all but secure second place in the Premier League behind champions Manchester City.

The win means Brighton move up to 11th and more importantly eight points clear of the bottom three.

With third bottom Southampton and 17th-placed Swansea to meet on Tuesday, Brighton now can't now be relegated.

By contrast, defeat means United must wait to secure second place as they remain five points clear of Liverpool with Tottenham a point further adrift.

United were without either of the injured Romelu Lukaku or Alexis Sanchez, and their firepower was missed as Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford failed to make the most of rare chances to start up front.

Mourinho defended his decision to make several changes during the match.

"For many months you are always asking me why this player doesn't play, why that player doesn't play, why this player is on the bench," he told journalists at a press conference. "Why always Lukaku?"

"I know my players better than you and probably you don't know them so well to be always with these questions."