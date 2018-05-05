Lacklustre United slump to Seagulls

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Liberation Day and Europe Day
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/05 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/05 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/05 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/05 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/05 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/05 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/05 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/05 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/05 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/05 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/29 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/04 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/29 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/04 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/04 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/04 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/29 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/04 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/29 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/04 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/29 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Liberation Day and Europe Day
  • media
    International report
    International, local tourism booming in Thailand
  • media
    World music matters
    Senegal's Alune Wade serves up classy African Fast Food
  • media
    International report
    Thailand discovers wine
  • media
    International report
    Discover the taste of Thailand
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Football Manchester England

Lacklustre United slump to Seagulls

By
media Brighton's German midfielder Pascal Gross celebrates his goal with teammates Glyn KIRK / AFP

Underdogs Brighton secure their spot the English Premier League next season after inflicting an unlikely 1-0 win over Manchester United on Friday.

A single goal from of the head of Pascal Gross in the 57th minute was enough to secure.

It is the first time the Seagulls have beaten United, who will face Chelsea in the FA Cup Final in two weeks, since 1982.

"Today I think was a clear difference in the desire to fight for the targets," said United boss José Mourinho, whose side missed the chance to all but secure second place in the Premier League behind champions Manchester City.

The win means Brighton move up to 11th and more importantly eight points clear of the bottom three.

With third bottom Southampton and 17th-placed Swansea to meet on Tuesday, Brighton now can't now be relegated.

By contrast, defeat means United must wait to secure second place as they remain five points clear of Liverpool with Tottenham a point further adrift.

United were without either of the injured Romelu Lukaku or Alexis Sanchez, and their firepower was missed as Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford failed to make the most of rare chances to start up front.

Mourinho defended his decision to make several changes during the match.

"For many months you are always asking me why this player doesn't play, why that player doesn't play, why this player is on the bench," he told journalists at a press conference. "Why always Lukaku?"

"I know my players better than you and probably you don't know them so well to be always with these questions."

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.