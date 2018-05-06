Air France to cancel few flights Monday

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Liberation Day and Europe Day
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/06 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/06 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/06 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/06 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/05 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/05 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/05 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/05 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/05 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/05 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/05 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/04 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/05 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/04 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/06 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/05 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/05 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/04 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/05 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/05 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/06 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Liberation Day and Europe Day
  • media
    International report
    International, local tourism booming in Thailand
  • media
    World music matters
    Senegal's Alune Wade serves up classy African Fast Food
  • media
    International report
    Thailand discovers wine
  • media
    International report
    Discover the taste of Thailand
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Economy
Strike France Air France-KLM Labour Tourism

Air France to cancel few flights Monday

By
media Air France boss Jean-Marc Janaillac announces he will resign on Friday REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Air France expects to cancel 15 percent of its flights on Monday 7 May, the 14th day of rolling strikes over pay.

With employees in public transport obliged to notify employers of their intention to strike two days beforehand, only 14.2 percent of pilots and 18 percent of cabin crews said they would join the industrial action on Monday.

Participation has fallen steadily as the dispute drags on, from a peak of 36 percent in February.

The company said that 99 percent of long-haul flights and 80 percent of medium-haul ones in and out of Paris Charles de Gaulle airport would operate on Monday, as would 87 percent of flights from Paris Orly and provincial airports.

Air France CEO Jean-Marc Janaillac announced he would resign on Friday after a majority of employees rejected the company's pay offer in an online vote.

Air France "deplored the continuation of the strikes, even though no negotiation to end them will be possible in the coming period", in a statement.

The company says it has already lost about 300 million euros due to the strike.

The strike will continue on Tuesday and unions will meet to discuss further action.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.