Air France to cancel few flights Monday

Air France expects to cancel 15 percent of its flights on Monday 7 May, the 14th day of rolling strikes over pay.

With employees in public transport obliged to notify employers of their intention to strike two days beforehand, only 14.2 percent of pilots and 18 percent of cabin crews said they would join the industrial action on Monday.

Participation has fallen steadily as the dispute drags on, from a peak of 36 percent in February.

The company said that 99 percent of long-haul flights and 80 percent of medium-haul ones in and out of Paris Charles de Gaulle airport would operate on Monday, as would 87 percent of flights from Paris Orly and provincial airports.

Air France CEO Jean-Marc Janaillac announced he would resign on Friday after a majority of employees rejected the company's pay offer in an online vote.

Air France "deplored the continuation of the strikes, even though no negotiation to end them will be possible in the coming period", in a statement.

The company says it has already lost about 300 million euros due to the strike.

The strike will continue on Tuesday and unions will meet to discuss further action.