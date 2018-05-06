Despite Brexit, Britain backs France's EU defence force plan

RFI in 15 languages

 

The Sound Kitchen
Liberation Day and Europe Day
 
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/06 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/06 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/06 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/06 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/05 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/05 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/05 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/05 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/05 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/05 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/05 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/04 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/05 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/04 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/06 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/05 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/05 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/04 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/05 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/05 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/06 16h33 GMT
Europe
European Union Brexit France Defence

Despite Brexit, Britain backs France's EU defence force plan

By
media The EU headquarters in Brussels Ludovic MARIN / AFP

The UK is backing a French plan to establish a European intervention force, a British minister said on Saturday. With Brexit under way, the plan would provide Britain a means of maintaining defence ties with the continent.

"We're very keen to support President Macron in this initiative," junior defence minister Frederick Curzon told the AFP news agency at a meeting of EU defence ministers in the Bulgarian capital, Sofia.

"We look forward to sitting down with our French colleagues to work through the ideas that they have formulated for a more efficient and joined up security and defence system across Europe. We think it has a real part to play."

The force, known as the European Intervention Initiative, would be separate from other EU defence cooperation, meaning there would be no obstacle to post-Brexit Britain taking part.

The EU this week announced plans to spend nearly 20 billion euros on defence in its 2021-2027 budget, mainly on research and developing new military technologies.

Twenty-five EU countries signed a major defence pact, known as Pesco, in December but it is not clear whether Britain will be allowed to take part in any of the military projects it would initiate.

But it did not include plans for an intervention force, as France proposes.

That proposal "certainly will help to achieve what we are looking for, which is a deep and special partnership with our European colleagues in defence and security", Curzon said.

