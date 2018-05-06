Nixing Iran nuclear deal will boost terrorism, Macron warns Trump

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Liberation Day and Europe Day
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/06 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/06 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/06 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/06 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/05 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/05 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/05 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/05 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/05 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/05 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/05 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/04 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/05 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/04 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/05 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/05 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/05 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/04 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/05 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/05 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/05 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Liberation Day and Europe Day
  • media
    International report
    International, local tourism booming in Thailand
  • media
    World music matters
    Senegal's Alune Wade serves up classy African Fast Food
  • media
    International report
    Thailand discovers wine
  • media
    International report
    Discover the taste of Thailand
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Urgent
10+ killed, many injured in blast at mosque in eastern Afghanista, media

At least 10 people have been killed and many more injured in a bomb attack on a mosque being used as a voter-reigstration centre in Khost province, eastern Afghanistan, Al Jazeera repors.

Americas
France Iran United States Nuclear Donald Trump Emmanuel Macron

Nixing Iran nuclear deal will boost terrorism, Macron warns Trump

By
media French President Emmanuel Macron REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

French President Emmanuel Macron has warned Donald Trump that scrapping the Iran nuclear deal would further destabilise the Middle East and give birth to future terrorist groups. In an interview published on the annivesary of his election, Macron said he hoped that military and anti-terror cooperation would revive US-French relations.

"If we destabilise the region because of Iran, we will nurture the next terrorist movements that will be born in the region because they feed on the latent conflict between Sunni and Shia," Macron warned in an interview in the Journal du Dimanche newspaper.

After meeting Trump in Washington last month, Macron pessimistic about the prospects of Trump reendorsing the Iran nuclear deal, despite his appeals to do so and those of the leaders of other signatory countries.

Trump is under strong pressure from Israel not to do so but tension has there is increasing tension between Sunni-Muslim-led Gulf countries, notably Saudi Arabia, and the Shia-led Islamic Republic.

Anti-Iranian prism

Macron said he discusses with Trump "while knowing perfectly that his foreign policy is always dictated by domestic considerations" and that on the Middle East the US leader is "divided between his desire to pull out and his anti-Iranian prism".

The French leader repeated his claim to have persuaded Trump to commit US forces to last month's air strikes on Syria, a "very complex and successful operation, remarkably well coordinated by three allies".

Although the two men have numerous differences - over Iran, climate change and protectionism, notably - and US-France relations have been strained this weekend by Trump's remarks on the 2015 Paris attacks, Macron told the paper he believes that transatlantic relations can be remodelled by "concentrating on the political-military and the fight against terrorism".

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.