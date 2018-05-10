Edmund upsets Goffin to reach last eight in Madrid

Kyle Edmund advanced to the last eight of the Madrid Masters on Thursday following a straight sets win over Belgium's David Goffin. The unseeded Briton beat the eighth seed 6-3 6-3 in 72 minutes to reach the quarter-finals of an ATP Masters event for the first time.

On Wednesday in the last 32, Edmund edged past the former world number one Novak Djokovic. The Serb, who is returning from an elbow injury and ranked at 12 in the world, was ousted in three sets.

Goffin is in the top 10 and is regarded as one of the most consistent baseliners on the circuit. But he lost his serve twice in the first set and was broken once in the second as Edmund consolidated his coup against Djokovic.

The 23-year-old has attributed his good form to his run to the last four at the Australian Open in January. On his way to the semis in Melbourne he accounted for the world number three Grigor Dimitrov.

"Reaching the semi-finals of a Grand Slam was a great experience for me," said Edmund. "It was a new environment and new pressures mentally so it was good for me as there was a lot to learn.

"Atfter that I was able to take some time to reflect, bank the experience and use it in the difficult moments to just realise that my game is enough. I don't have to do more against the top players."

Edmund will face a Canadian, either Denis Shapovalov or Milos Raonic, for a place in the semi-finals.