Air France passengers down 9% due to strike

Air France carried 8.7 percent fewer passengers in April because of eight days of strikes, the airline announced in a statement.

While The Dutch wing of Air France-KLM carried 5.2 percent more passengers compared to a year ago, the number of passengers travelling with Air France slumped nearly nine percent, the statement said.

A united front of trade unions launched a programme of rolling strikes over pay on 22 February and have stopped work on 15 days so far.

Air France's long-haul flights saw a drop of 3.2 percent in passengers transported per kilometre (PKT) in April, while short and medium-term flights fell 4.1 percent.

Cargo fell six percent in tonnes transported per kilometre.

Air France and its low-cost arm Hop! carried 3.918 million passengers in April, while KLM carried 2.941 million.

The company is due to announce transition management arrangements next Tuesday following the resignation of CEO Jean-Marc Janaillac because employees rejected a pay offer of seven percent pay between now between now and 2021.

Rail strike costs millions

The national rail network, SNCF, has probably lost 300 million euros due to current strikes against government reform plans, CEO Guillaume Pépy told Franceinfo TV on Friday.

Earlier he announced a number of special offers to attract customers, including sales of TGV tickets at 40 euros between 15 May and 31 August and cut-price cards at 29 euros.