Air France passengers down 9% due to strike

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Rap and growing your own veg in Senegal
The façade of Guediawaye Hip Hop, an urban arts cultural centre in a suburb of Dakar, founded by rapper Fou Malade
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/11 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/11 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/11 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/11 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/11 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/11 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/11 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/11 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/11 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/11 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/06 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/11 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/06 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/11 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/11 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/11 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/06 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/11 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/06 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/10 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/06 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Manchester City break Premier League points record
  • media
    International report
    Rap and growing your own veg in Senegal
  • media
    International report
    What's in a Senegalese name?
  • media
    Culture in France
    Remembering La Belle Ouvrage of Mai 68 during Cannes Director's …
  • media
    International report
    Can Salisbury ever recover from nerve agents and a poisoned Russian …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Economy
Strike France Air France-KLM Tourism Labour

Air France passengers down 9% due to strike

By
media An Air France plane taokes off from Paris Orly airport last month REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Air France carried 8.7 percent fewer passengers in April because of eight days of strikes, the airline announced in a statement.

While The Dutch wing of Air France-KLM carried 5.2 percent more passengers compared to a year ago, the number of passengers travelling with Air France slumped nearly nine percent, the statement said.

A united front of trade unions launched a programme of rolling strikes over pay on 22 February and have stopped work on 15 days so far.

Air France's long-haul flights saw a drop of 3.2 percent in passengers transported per kilometre (PKT) in April, while short and medium-term flights fell 4.1 percent.

Cargo fell six percent in tonnes transported per kilometre.

Air France and its low-cost arm Hop! carried 3.918 million passengers in April, while KLM carried 2.941 million.

The company is due to announce transition management arrangements next Tuesday following the resignation of CEO Jean-Marc Janaillac because employees rejected a pay offer of seven percent pay between now between now and 2021.

Rail strike costs millions

The national rail network, SNCF, has probably lost 300 million euros due to current strikes against government reform plans, CEO Guillaume Pépy told Franceinfo TV on Friday.

Earlier he announced a number of special offers to attract customers, including sales of TGV tickets at 40 euros between 15 May and 31 August and cut-price cards at 29 euros.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.