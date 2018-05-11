Eight charged over Bosnian pickpocket ring in France

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Rap and growing your own veg in Senegal
The façade of Guediawaye Hip Hop, an urban arts cultural centre in a suburb of Dakar, founded by rapper Fou Malade
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/11 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/11 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/11 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/11 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/11 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/11 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/11 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/11 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/11 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/11 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/06 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/11 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/06 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/11 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/11 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/11 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/06 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/11 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/06 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/10 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/06 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Manchester City break Premier League points record
  • media
    International report
    Rap and growing your own veg in Senegal
  • media
    International report
    What's in a Senegalese name?
  • media
    Culture in France
    Remembering La Belle Ouvrage of Mai 68 during Cannes Director's …
  • media
    International report
    Can Salisbury ever recover from nerve agents and a poisoned Russian …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Europe
Crime Paris Bosnia-Herzegovina France Tourism

Eight charged over Bosnian pickpocket ring in France

By
media Paris's Châtelet metro station AFP/ BERTRAND GUAY

Bosnian prosecutors have charged eight men accused of running a pickpocketing ring in France that brought them nearly three million euros. They are alleged to have forced women and children to steal for them with threats to their life and safety.

The men, seven of whom are Bosnian and one of undisclosed nationality, have been charged with participating in organised crime, people trafficking, fraud, money laundering and theft.

They are aged between 24 and 61 and one is a local council worker.

The proceeds from their activities alllowed them to buy luxury cars, real estate and drugs.

They are believed to have recruited women and children, provided them with fake passports and forced them to spend their days picking people's pockets, mainly in museums and on the metro in Paris and other cities.

A former employee of the French embassy in Bosnia was fined in connection with the same case last year, the prosecutors' office told the AFP news agency.

Previous gang busted

In 2013 a French court sentenced Bosnian national Fehim Hamidovic to 12 years in prison for running a similiar pickpocketing ring.

His gang forced young women to steal on the metro, subjecting them to violence, such as cigarette burns, if they failed to bring in 300 euros a day.

Broken up in 2010, the gang is believed to have made 1.3 million euros in Paris in 2009 alone.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.