Macron warns Trump of Mid-East turmoil after Iran deal pull-out

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
One listener’s beliefs
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/13 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/13 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/13 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/13 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/13 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/13 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/13 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/13 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/13 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/13 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/13 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/11 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/13 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/11 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/13 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/13 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/12 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/11 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/12 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/12 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/12 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    One listener’s beliefs
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Manchester City break Premier League points record
  • media
    International report
    Rap and growing your own veg in Senegal
  • media
    International report
    What's in a Senegalese name?
  • media
    Culture in France
    Remembering La Belle Ouvrage of Mai 68 during Cannes Director's …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Middle East
Iran France United States Nuclear Donald Trump Emmanuel Macron

Macron warns Trump of Mid-East turmoil after Iran deal pull-out

By
media US President Donald Trump at the White House on 11 May REUTERS/Leah Millis

French President Emmanuel Macron told Donald Trump that he is seriously worried about stability on the Middle East in a phone call on Saturday, following the US leader's decision to renounce the multilateral deal on Iran's nuclear programme.

In a conversation that also covered trade, Macron expressed "his serious concern about stability in the region", a statement by the French presidency said.

Macron phoned Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday, the day after Trump announced that the US was pulling out of the Iran nuclear accord, and assured him that France, Britain and Germany were still anxious to keep the deal alive.

European nations are to negotiate with the US over its threat to slap sanctions on companies that do business with Iran.

"We cannot let others decide for us," Macron has said, although experts say that the Europeans do not have much room to manoeuvre in this case.

EU heads of state are to make a declaration on the question on Wednesday in Sofia, on the eve of a summit on the Balkans.

Iranian Foreign Affairs Minister Javad Zarif started a tour of signatory nations this weekend.

After Beijing and Moscow, he was to visit Brussels on Tuesday to meet his French, British and German counterparts.

"We hope that with this visit to China and other countries we will be able to construct a clear future design for the comprehensive agreement," he told reporters after talks in Beijing with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.