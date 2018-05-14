France calls for Israeli restraint in Gaza

France has called for "restraint in the use of force" after at least 44 Palestinians were killed on the border of Gaza as a ceremony marked the transfer of the US's Israel embassy to Jerusalem. Paris also said the transfer was in breach of international law.

"After several weeks of violence and with a growing number of Palestinian victims on the Gaza Strip again today, France again calls on the Israeli authorities to show discernment and restraint in the use of force which should be strictly proportional," a French foreign affairs ministry statement said.

Israeli soldier fired teargas and live rounds at thousands of protesting Palestinians on Monday, killing at least 44 and injuring as many as 2,000 according to the Gaza health authority.

France "recalls the need to protect civilians, in particular minors, and the right of the Palestinians to demonstrate peacefully", the statement continued.

In Jerusalem Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka and his son-in-law Jared Kushner were present at the ceremony marking the embassy transfer.

"Those provoking violence are part of the problem and not part of the solution," said in his address.

The French statement expressed disagreement with the move.

"This decision is in breach of international law and in particular resolutions of the United Nations Security Council and General Assembly," it declared.